Weapons And Air Defense: White House Preparing New Military Aid Package For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is preparing to announce a new military aid package for Ukraine in the coming days.

White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said this during a phone briefing, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Kirby noted that the package is expected to be approved by President Joe Biden and revealed within the next day or shortly afterward.

He also specified that the aid would include air defense systems and weapons for combat operations.

Eight International Coalitions provide military assistance to Ukraine – MoD

The current U.S. administration has reiterated its commitment to transferring all remaining military aid to Ukraine before January 20, the date of the next U.S. presidential inauguration.

Photo: White House