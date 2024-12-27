SGT University Hosts Historic Science Symposium For BRICS Nations

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Gurugram, Haryana, India SGT University recently played host to the fourth edition of the BRICS Association on Gravity, Astrophysics and Cosmology (BRICS-AGAC) Symposium, a landmark event that took place from December 17th to 19th, 2024. This prestigious symposium, which focuses on fostering collaboration and advancing research in the fields of gravity, astrophysics, and cosmology, marked the first time the event was held in India.



Participants of the 4th BRICS-AGAC Symposium



The symposium commenced with a warm and welcoming address by Dr. Mohammad Sami, Professor and Director of SGT University's Thanu Padmanabhan Centre for Cosmology and Science Popularization (CCSP), the primary organiser of the event. Dr. Sami remarked, "We are thrilled to host the 4th symposium in India and look forward to the stimulating discussions and exchanges over the next three days. This event will undoubtedly strengthen the collaborative ties among the BRICS nations in the pursuit of scientific advancement."



In a statement reflecting the significance of this gathering, Dr. Sami added, "Science knows no boundaries, and this symposium stands as a testament to the collective commitment of the BRICS nations to push the frontiers of human knowledge in astrophysics and cosmology. We believe that the discussions held here will lay the foundation for future breakthroughs and collaborations in these fields."



The symposium brought together eminent scientists, researchers, and academics from all five BRICS countries-Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa-along with distinguished speakers from leading institutions worldwide. Notable participants included representatives from Moscow State University (Russia), the BINGO Project (Brazil), Baylor University (USA), Western Cape University (South Africa), Gunsan National University (South Korea), the Institute of Theoretical Physics CAS (China), and leading Indian institutions such as IIT Bombay, IISc Bengaluru, IISER Mohali, and Jamia Millia Islamia. These experts shared cutting-edge insights into the latest advancements in cosmology, astrophysics, and the fundamental workings of the universe.



A key highlight of the event was the inaugural " Starobinsky Memorial Lecture ," delivered online by the distinguished physicist, Professor Alan Guth. A pioneer of the theory of Cosmic Inflation Professor Guth's lecture focused on this groundbreaking concept, which seeks to explain the events that unfolded in the early universe immediately following the Big Bang. This marked his first-ever presentation in India and was met with widespread acclaim University takes immense pride in having hosted this transformative event and remains committed to facilitating further international collaborations that benefit not only the academic community but also its diverse student body across more than 200 academic programs. The university is eager to continue nurturing partnerships that foster academic excellence and scientific innovation on a global scale.



