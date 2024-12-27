Anna University Rape Case: K’Taka BJP Supports Whiplash Protest By K. Annamalai

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Dec 28 (IANS) Slamming the criticism over the whiplash protest by Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai, Karnataka BJP said that as a mark of protest, Annamalai symbolically inflicted lashes on himself with a whip, representing divine faith and justice, to condemn the DMK government's inaction.

Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra stated on Friday,“Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai has demonstrated his deep faith and devotion by staging a symbolic protest against the heinous incident of rape of a student at Anna University, Tamil Nadu.”

“Highlighting his beliefs, he has called for attention to the 'arrogant and indifferent' stance of the ruling DMK government, which has failed to take legal action against the accused perpetrators,” Vijayendra said.

This unique and heartfelt protest has drawn mockery from certain malicious individuals. However, it is imperative for all of us to support such an innovative and meaningful method of protest aimed at ensuring justice for the victim and protecting the dignity of women, he stated.

“It is equally important to condemn the remarks and behaviour of those who ridicule such sincere efforts. Annamalai has vowed not to wear footwear until the DMK government is ousted from power in Tamil Nadu. Let us hope and wish for the success of this determined fight for justice,” he said.

Vijayendra opined that this bold struggle against the oppressive DMK government in Tamil Nadu showcases the BJP's commitment to ensuring justice and safeguarding women's rights.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai lashed himself six times with a whip on Friday morning outside his residence in Coimbatore.

The act was part of a personal protest against the sexual assault of an Anna University student. Annamalai had announced on Thursday that he would whip himself as a symbolic act of protest against the incident.

He also vowed not to wear slippers until the DMK government is removed from power in Tamil Nadu.

The BJP leader stated that he would pray at all six temples of Lord Muruga, the revered war deity in southern India.

The former IPS officer has been leading the Tamil Nadu BJP with an aggressive approach and has been vocal in his criticism of the ruling DMK government.

Annamalai condemned the police for leaking the FIR related to the sexual assault case, which resulted in the identification of the 19-year-old victim, an engineering student at Anna University.

He accused the authorities of intentionally leaking the details and failing to ensure the safety and anonymity of the survivor.

The BJP president further alleged that the accused, Gnanashekaran, was not included in the police's rowdy list despite being involved in several criminal cases already.

He claimed that this omission was due to Gnanashekaran's close ties with DMK leaders and also provided evidence relating to the affiliation of the accused with the ruling party.