Kyiv Administration Department Head Exposed For Fraudulent Disability Claim

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and National investigators have uncovered fraudulent actions by the Director of the Department of Social and Veterans Policy of the Kyiv City State Administration. The official is accused of unlawfully obtaining a second-degree disability status.

According to Ukrinform, that was reported by the SBU .

According to the investigation, in 2022, the individual submitted falsified medical certificates to a district Medical and Social Expert Commission (MSEC) in Kyiv. These included fake diagnoses and fabricated "medical record extracts" allegedly proving hospitalization.

The fraudulent disability status granted the official exemptions, such as a military service deferment and eligibility for disability payments. Since 2022, the official has received nearly 300,000 UAH in disability benefits from the state budget.

The official has been charged under the following articles of the Ukrainian Criminal Code: Part 3 and Part 4 of Article 358: Forgery of documents, seals, stamps, and forms, and their use, Part 3 of Article 190: Fraud.

Investigators are conducting a pretrial inquiry to establish the full circumstances of the crime and hold all responsible parties accountable.

According to the Kyiv City official portal, Ruslan Svitlyi is listed as the Head of the Department of Social and Veterans Policy.

As reported by Ukrinform, prosecutors and MSEC officials faced charges for abuses related to disability claims.