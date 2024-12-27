MP Shocker: Man Stabbed To Death In Broad Daylight, Accused Nabbed

(MENAFN- IANS) Indore, Dec 27 (IANS) In a gruesome incident, a man was stabbed to death in broad daylight at a busy marketplace in Madhya Pradesh's economic capital Indore, on Friday.

The accused person stabbed the victim with a knife multiple times and then slit his throat. Around 20 cut marks were found on the victim's stomach, according to police.

The incident that occurred in the Pardeshipura area in the city has created panic among the people who witnessed the crime in the place.

The deceased has been identified as Vinod Rathore, who was working as a waiter at Guru Kripa Hotel, and was living in Ganesh Nagar colony in Indore.

Police said the accused person identified as Pramod Yadav has been arrested from his home. Preliminary investigation revealed that Vinod and Pramod were living in nearby colonies and they had a dispute over some unknown reasons.

Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sonu Dabar told media persons that both, the accused and the victim had a dispute for some reason and were engaged in a verbal fight two days ago.

"The accused person was arrested from his home soon after the incident took place and is being interrogated at local area police station. The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway," Dabar added.

During the investigation, police found CCTV footage of the gory crime, which revealed that, while Vinod was on his way, Pramod pushed him from behind. Due to an abrupt push, Vinod lost his control and fell on the road.

Subsequently, Vinod attacked him with a knife furiously relentlessly until he became unconscious. After stabbing with multiple rounds, Pramod slit Vinod's throat.

After killing his neighbour at the busy marketplace, Pramod left the crime scene. "The accused in the footage seems as a professional killer. We are investing if Vinod has other criminal cases or not," ACP Dabar said.