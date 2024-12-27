Launch And Jersey Unveil Of 1St Edition Of Golden Pagoda Marathon 2025

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) In the crystalline embrace of Delhi's winter, the Press Club of India came alive with excitement as Namsai Marathon 2025- the 1st edition of the Golden Pagoda Marathon 2025 was announced. Scheduled for Sunday, 9th February 2025, Golden Pagoda Marathon is India's most scenic run inviting runners and travelers alike to experience the enchanting charm of Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh. The announcement was followed by unveiling the official jersey for the event in the esteemed presence of Shri Ninong Ering, Honourable MLA, and Shri Abu Tayeng, IAS, Secretary of Sports & Youth Affairs.



This year's theme,“Marathon & Namsai Tourism”, underscores the region's pristine landscapes and vibrant cultural heritage. The race's start and finish lines are set the against the backdrop of the iconic Golden Pagoda, an exquisite symbol of Thai-inspired architecture and Namsai's cultural legacy, making it an unparalleled fusion of endurance, scenic beauty, and spiritual connection. From traditional performances and local delicacies to eco-conscious practices, every aspect of the event is designed to showcase the region's unique identity.



The Golden Pagoda Marathon offers runners a flat course with an ideal single-loop full marathon route, perfect for Indian and international participants alike. With an average temperature of around 20°C on race day, the event promises optimal running conditions. All participants will receive an official dri-fit race t-shirt, finisher medal, and comprehensive route support featuring hydration, energy drinks, and snacks.



Speaking at the launch, Shri Ninong Ering, Honourable MLA said,“The event will transcend the boundaries of being a mere marathon-it will serve as a living ode to the tribal wisdom, awe-inspiring landscapes, and time-honoured traditions of Arunachal Pradesh. By incorporating traditional tribal performances, local cuisine, and eco-conscious practices, the event is set to reflect the soul of the region.”



Shri Abu Tayeng, IAS, Secretary of Sports & Youth Affairs, remarked during the launch,“The Namsai Marathon 2025 is a true representation of Arunachal Pradesh's spirit. It weaves together adventure, culture, and sustainability, offering participants an experience that resonates deeply with the ethos of our land. This initiative will undoubtedly place Namsai on the global map, inspiring visitors to discover its uncharted beauty and cultural richness.”



Namsai reveals itself as a verdant paradise of natural beauty and a rich tapestry of tribal traditions that define Arunanchal Pradesh. From traditional performances and local delicacies to eco-conscious practices, every aspect of this event is designed to showcase the region's unique identity. Further, the marathon is part of a larger mission to elevate Arunachal Pradesh's tourism landscape. By emphasizing adventure sports like Kayaking and Bamboo Rafting, the event is attracting thrill-seekers from across India and beyond, positioning the Namsai as a hub for eco-tourism and sustainable travel.





About The Golden Pagoda Marathon



The Golden Pagoda Marathon is a celebration of fitness, resilience, and community, set amidst the stunning landscapes of Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh. It is a government initiative with a mission to inspire an active lifestyle and bring people together. The marathon highlights the beauty, culture, and spirit of the region.

