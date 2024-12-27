Moutai Sets Off A Cultural Craze In Europe With Fine Chinese Baijiu

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When ancient civilization met fine Chinese Baijiu, a cross-cultural feast was presented in Europe. From December 9th to 16th, the Moutai Group visited Greece and Italy for in-depth research, setting off a cultural craze in the European market with major brand events.

D ebut in Greece: Cultural and Cultural Experience

Moutai's global brand campaign made its debut with“River from the East Flows into the Sea” 2024 Chinese Moutai global brand culture exhibition in Athens, Greece by the Aegean Sea. With precious historical documents and physical exhibits, Moutai is no longer an unfamiliar symbol from the remote East to consumers in Europe, but a living brand with profound cultural accumulation. The cultural exhibition served as a bridge that linked the ancient civilizations of China and Greece, providing an opportunity for Greek consumers to feel the rich heritage and unique charm of Chinese civilization.







“River from the East Flows into the Sea” brand culture exhibition

In the meantime, Moutai's first major attempt on spreading its brand culture in Greece-Moutai Cultural Experience Gallery on the University Road in Athens was officially open for business. The Gallery, designed to be a first-class museum, featuring multiple functions, is dedicated to integrating Moutai culture and the urban spirit of Athens. The Moutai Cultural Experience Gallery not only enriches the ecology of Greek business channels, but also elevates Moutai's brand image to a new level. It has become a new highlight in the diffusion of Moutai's brand culture and an excellent platform for Greek consumers to better understand Moutai culture.







First Moutai Cultural Experience Gallery in Greece

F rom Greece to Italy: Deepened Cooperation and Upgraded Tasting

From Greece to Italy, Moutai's trip to Europe continued heating up. In Italy, the Moutai team conducted in-depth discussions with local distributors and held two tasting events. Moutai's distributors gave full play to their influence of“spokespeople”. They proactively integrated into Italian culture and enhanced Moutai's connection with the Italian market, providing more Italian consumers with opportunities to taste the fine Moutai products with unique flavors. The Moutai team also carried out market research in Milan and gained a better understanding of the local market's demands as well as the consumers' preferences, making preparations for the future expansion of distribution channels.







Moutai's tasting event in Milan

From Santorini Wine Museum in Greece to Marchesi Antinori in Italy, the Moutai team kept having deep communication with veterans in the industry and obtained valuable experience for improving Moutai's international market service and marketing capability. At the same time, Moutai offered a better tasting experience to Greek and Italian consumers.







Moutai team visiting Marchesi Antinori, Italy

Strategic Layout for Europe: Market Expansion and Cultural Diffusion

In 2024, with the Winter Davos Forum as the starting point, Moutai began its journey of brand culture activities worldwide. It has launched promotion events in multiple countries and regions and has been expanding the international“circle of friends”. At the end of the year, Moutai visited Europe again for brand promotion. At the heart of European civilization, with wine and liquor as the media, Moutai promoted the diversification of the alcohol market and its cross-cultural branding with extremely fresh and innovative approaches, enabling consumers around the world to have a taste of the unique Chinese drinking culture.

In the future, in the process of deepening its presence in the European market, Moutai will build a platform for cultural exchanges and offer global consumers a better drinking experience with inspiration drawn from the communication of different drinking cultures around the globe. Moutai will also make efforts to facilitate the integration of diverse international drinking cultures while infusing the booming global alcohol market with Chinese vitality and wisdom.



