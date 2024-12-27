3 Wounded: Man Fired Gun At People In Cafe In Odesa Region, He Was Detained

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In one of the settlements of Odesa district, a fight broke out between visitors to a cafe. One of the men started shooting and three citizens aged 32, 45 and 64.

This was reported by the Main Department of the National of Odesa region, Ukrinform reports.

The police found that a local resident, who was vacationing with a friend in a cafe, began to harass other visitors and provoked a quarrel. When a fight broke out between the parties, the offender drove home in his car and returned with a gun.

“The suspect hit one man in the head with the butt of the gun , and injured two more men in the legs, firing several times. The victims, aged 32, 45 and 64, were treated at the hospital and released for outpatient treatment,” the statement said.

The offender fled the crime scene in a car. He was detained near his place of residence. Investigators seized the vehicle from the offender and a smoothbore shotgun and two spent shell casings from the crime scene, which will be sent for examination.

According to the sanction of Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the offender faces up to seven years in prison.

As Ukrinform reported, police in Odesa detained three suspects in the shooting that took place on June 12 in a restaurant on French Boulevard. Two of them are Russian citizens who have already been prosecuted, including for kidnapping.

