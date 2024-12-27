عربي


In Sumy Region, Body Of Deceased Man Was Recovered From Rubble Of House Destroyed By Shelling

12/27/2024 7:08:53 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Sumy region, rescuers unblocked the body of a man who was in a house destroyed by an enemy strike.

This was reported in Telegram by rescuers of Sumy region, Ukrinform reports.

“On December 27, the State Emergency Service conducted emergency search operations in one of the border settlements of the Sumy district. According to preliminary information, a dead person was found under the rubble of a house destroyed by an enemy strike. Using non-mechanized tools, the rescuers dismantled the destroyed roof and ceiling structures of the house. They managed to unblock the body of the owner of the house,” the statement said.


In Sumy Region, Body Of Deceased Man Was Recovered From Rubble Of House Destroyed By Shelling Image

Read also: Russian shelling kills civilian in Sumy region
As reported by Ukrinform, at night and in the morning, Russians fired 19 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 65 explosions were recorded.

The Khotyn, Yunakiv, Myropilia, Bilopilia, Krasnopilia, and Velyko Pysarivska communities were shelled.

Photo: SES

MENAFN27122024000193011044ID1109034854


UkrinForm

