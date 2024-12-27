AZAL Suspends Flights To Several Russian Cities Following Plane Crash Investigation
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
"Taking into account the preliminary results of the
investigation into the crash of the Embraer 190 aircraft operating
the Baku-Grozny flight J2-8243 of Azerbaijan Airlines, which was
caused by physical and technical external interference, and the
risks that may arise in flight safety, flights from Baku to the
following airports in Russia are suspended from December 28, 2024,
in accordance with the decision of the Azerbaijan State Civil
Aviation Agency," Azernews reports.
The decision, made in consultation with the Azerbaijan State
Civil Aviation Agency, is based on potential risks to flight safety
until the completion of the final investigation.
The affected cities are:
Mineralnye Vody
Sochi
Volgograd
Ufa
Samara
Grozny
Makhachkala
Previously, on December 25, AZAL had already suspended flights to
Grozny and Makhachkala for safety reasons.
Passengers holding tickets for these suspended routes are
entitled to a full refund or free ticket replacement. However,
flights to Moscow, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Astrakhan, Kazan,
and Novosibirsk will continue, with AZAL ensuring all flight safety
requirements and regulations are followed.
