Roam Launches Discovery Ecosystem, Advancing Crypto Mass Adoption With 20 Strategic Partners

As of December 24, 2024, Roam has officially launched the Roam Discovery Ecosystem , a pioneering designed to amplify user benefits through strategic ecosystem partnerships. This initiative represents a significant milestone for Roam users, offering potentially sustainable returns by supporting innovative projects in their early stages with strong community backing.

Accessing the World's Largest DePIN Network with Roam

Roam Discovery offers access to Roam's vast decentralized global wireless network. With over 1.7 million App users and more than 1 million nodes across 200 countries , the Roam Discovery System provides cutting-edge tools, vast DePIN network access, and pioneering monetization for a transformative decentralized experience. This extensive reach allows eco-projects to expand their influence, tapping into a diverse and engaged ecosystem of users and innovators.

By leveraging Roam's extensive global Wi-Fi node network, Discovery fosters a collaborative environment, offering ecosystem projects access to invaluable user bases, grants, and community resources. The strategy includes airdrop incentives and dual token mining opportunities , aiming for future potential returns for users of Roam and its partner projects.

20 Projects Driving Key Development Areas

The Discovery Ecosystem launches with 20 partner projects , each playing a crucial role in advancing innovation across key sectors such as Layer 1 , PayFi , and AI:



Infra: IoTeX, the DePIN modular infrastructure for everyone.

PayFi Projects: Huma Finance and PolyFlow, driving decentralized finance and AI-powered payments. Decentralized Data Solutions: Mind Network, provides secure and encrypted data generation.







Advancing Crypto Mass Adoption

In September 2024, Roam introduced its Physical Layer 1 narrative, and after three months, it has successfully partnered with 20 leading projects. These collaborations include both established industry leaders and innovative startups, all united by a shared vision for crypto mass adoption. Since early December, Roam has consistently ranked at the top for hardware node count on DePINscan , with over 1 million active nodes currently.

In less than one year, Roam has achieved the remarkable milestone of over 1.7 million users and 1 million nodes , further solidifying its position as a leader in the DePIN sector. The launch of Roam Discovery follows the release of Roam's 2025 Roadmap , which outlines 11 key updates focusing on product development, technological advancements, and community ecosystem growth.

With the launch of Roam Discovery, Roam is poised to redefine the future of the DePIN sector, driving sustainable growth and fostering a more interconnected digital society.

About Roam

Roam is dedicated to creating a global, free-to-use wireless network that ensures free, seamless, and secure connectivity for both humans and smart devices, whether stationary or on the go. By leveraging a blockchain-based credential infrastructure, Roam has successfully facilitated the adoption of WiFi OpenRoaming among small to medium-sized businesses, With over 1 million nodes across 200 countries, and 1.7 million app users, Roam is the largest decentralized wireless network worldwide. On top of that, Roam users can also receive free eSIM data while building and validating WiFi nodes, positioning Roam as a leading example of mass adoption in the DePIN sector.

