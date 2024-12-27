Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, Kharge Pay Tributes To Former PM Manmohan Singh

(MENAFN- IANS) Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) Senior leader Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday led the party in paying tributes to former Prime Manmohan Singh at his residence on Friday.

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi placed a wreath at his mortal remains wrapped in the tricolour and offered prayers there.

In his condolence message, Rahul Gandhi said, "Manmohan Singh Ji led India with immense wisdom and integrity. His humility and deep understanding of economics inspired the nation. My heartfelt condolences to Mrs Kaur and the family. I have lost a mentor and guide. Millions of us who admired him will remember him with the utmost pride."

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K. C. Venugopal, Devendra Yadav and several other party leaders were also present at the residence of the former PM.

The state funeral of the former PM is scheduled for Saturday, before which his body will be kept for public darshan at the All India Congress Committee office here.

The cremation will take place near Rajghat at afternoon on Saturday, at a location where the last rites of Prime Ministers are performed.

Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said in a post on X,“Paid our tributes to former Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh ji. His distinguished service and extraordinary contribution to the nation shall always be remembered.”

Priyanka Gandhi said in a post on social media site X,“Few people in politics inspire the kind of respect that Sardar Manmohan Singh ji did. His honesty will always be an inspiration for us and he will forever stand tall among those who truly love this country as someone who remained steadfast in his commitment to serve the nation despite being subjected to unfair and deeply personal attacks by his opponents.”

She said that the former PM was“genuinely egalitarian, wise, strong-willed and courageous until the end. A uniquely dignified and gentle man in the rough world of politics.”

Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday evening at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home after which he was rushed to the AIIMS Delhi.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other prominent leaders visited the former PM's residence and paid respects.