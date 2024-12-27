Powerbeat M Series By Li Xiang, Xia Bin And She Botao Wins Iron A'design Award In Medical Devices And Equipment Design

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Compact, Lightweight, and Reliable Portable Semi-Automatic External Defibrillator Recognized for Innovative Design and Life-Saving Potential

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of medical product design, has announced PowerBeat M Series by Li Xiang, Xia Bin and She Botao as a winner of the Iron A' Design Award in the Medical Devices and Medical Equipment Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the innovative design and potential life-saving impact of the PowerBeat M Series within the medical industry.The PowerBeat M Series addresses a critical need in the medical industry for a compact, lightweight, and reliable portable semi-automatic external defibrillator. Its innovative design aligns with current trends and advances industry standards by providing a practical solution that enhances the efficiency and coverage of AED emergency response, potentially saving more lives during sudden cardiac arrest incidents.Designed to be the size of a smartphone and weighing just 0.7kg, the PowerBeat M Series achieves the same therapeutic effects as traditional-sized AEDs while ensuring convenient portability and efficient mobility. It features intelligent voice guidance, one-touch power on, and one-touch defibrillation functions, making it user-friendly even for non-professionals. The M3 version also includes a one-touch switch between child and adult modes, further enhancing its versatility and ease of use.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as motivation for the ViVest team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in the field of ventricular arrhythmia prevention and treatment. The award highlights the potential of the PowerBeat M Series to inspire future designs and influence industry standards, fostering further advancements in life-saving medical technology.PowerBeat M Series was designed by Li Xiang, Xia Bin, and She Botao, a talented team of medical product designers and engineers at ViVest Medical Technology Co., Ltd.Interested parties may learn more at:About Li Xiang, Xia Bin and She BotaoLi Xiang, Xia Bin and She Botao are a team of talented medical product designers and engineers from China, working at ViVest Medical Technology Co., Ltd. Their expertise and dedication to advancing medical technology have contributed to the development of the innovative PowerBeat M Series, a compact and reliable portable semi-automatic external defibrillator designed to improve the efficiency and coverage of AED emergency response.About ViVest Medical Technology Co., Ltd.ViVest is a pioneering medical technology company at the forefront of advancing the prevention and treatment of ventricular arrhythmia, as well as providing cutting-edge cardiac rhythm data services. The company is committed to delivering comprehensive and groundbreaking solutions for the global prevention, monitoring, treatment, and rehabilitation of ventricular arrhythmia. ViVest has achieved a historic milestone as the first company in China to independently develop wearable cardioverter defibrillators (WCDs) and aims to create the world's premier multi-parameter sudden cardiac death risk assessment system.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to good designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards . Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, providing solutions that improve quality of life and foster positive change. The award-winning designs are selected through a blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel consisting of design professionals, industry professionals, journalists, and academics, who evaluate the entries based on pre-established criteria relevant to the specific award category.About A' Design AwardThe A' Medical Devices and Medical Equipment Design Award is a highly regarded competition that recognizes exceptional design in the medical technology industry. The award welcomes entries from innovative design agencies, forward-thinking companies, leading brands, and influential designers, providing an opportunity to showcase their creativity and superior design capabilities. By participating in this prestigious award, entrants contribute to the advancement of the medical technology industry and inspire future trends. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is an international and juried design competition organized across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, helping to create a better world through the power of good design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url:

