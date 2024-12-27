Manmohan Singh Was Architect Of India's Economic Reforms In Early 1990S: Omar Abdullah

Singh passed away on Thursday at the age of 92.

In his condolence message, the chief minister described Singh as a towering statesman and the architect of India's economic reforms in the early 1990s, which transformed the nation's economy.

“Dr Singh's visionary leadership and path-breaking reforms laid the foundation for India's economic boom, liberalizing markets and elevating the country to new heights of growth and development,” Omar Abdullah said.

Recalling Singh's tenure as prime minister, the chief minister highlighted his relentless efforts to uplift millions of Indians out of poverty through inclusive policies.

He also expressed gratitude for Singh's significant contributions to Jammu and Kashmir.“Dr Manmohan Singh's deep concern for the development of Jammu and Kashmir was evident throughout his tenure. His initiatives, including the extension of rail connectivity to the Kashmir Valley, brought new opportunities for the region and its people,” he said.

The chief minister also remembered Singh's keen interest in fostering peace and development in the state.

“His efforts to engage with the people of Jammu and Kashmir, along with his unwavering support for dialogue and reconciliation, reflected his deep commitment to the welfare of the region,” Omar Abdullah added.

“Dr Manmohan Singh's humility, intellect and dedication to the nation will always be remembered. His loss is an irreparable one for the country,” the Chief Minister said, offering his heartfelt condolences to Dr Singh's family, friends and admirers during this difficult time.

The chief minister prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss.

