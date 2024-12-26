Investornewsbreaks Cambridge House International's VRIC Highlights Emergence Of New Commodity Super-Cycle

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Cambridge House International , a leader in producing North America's largest resource and Canada's largest conference, has announced plans to host the

Vancouver Resource Investment (“VRIC”)

on Jan. 19-20, 2025. The flagship event, set to take place at the Vancouver Centre West, will bring together over 9,000 attendees, including CEOs, senior executives, savvy investors, and key decision-makers. The event marks the beginning of a new super-cycle in commodities, driven by years of underinvestment in the mining and hard commodities sectors.

VRIC will feature more than 120 keynote

speakers , who will offer unique insights into macroeconomic trends, industrial conditions, investment strategies, and hedging tactics. The exhibition will showcase over 300 high-potential mining companies, including notable names like 55 North Mining Inc., Alaska Energy Metals, Banyan Gold Corp., Emperor Metals Inc., First Majestic Silver Corp., KITCO News, and more.

To view the full press release, visit



About Cambridge House International

Cambridge House International's goal is simply connecting companies with capital. It believes in two simple philosophies: ideas are better when shared, and people are better when connected. For the past 25 years Cambridge House International has built on these ideals, producing flagship, must-attend events and providing industries with the platform for networking, education and investment discovery. Cambridge House operates in several unique industries and currently produces North America's largest resource conferences and Canada's largest technology investment conference.

