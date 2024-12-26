Brazil’S Cotton Planting Area To Exceed 2 Million Hectares For First Time In 36 Years

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's cotton sector stands on the brink of a historic milestone, with projections indicating a planted area of 2.12 million hectares for the 2024/25 season.



This figure marks a 6.5% increase from the previous year and represents the first time in 36 years that Brazil will surpass the 2 million hectare threshold.



StoneX, a leading agricultural consultancy, attributes this growth to increased planting in Bahia. The area is set to rise from 365,000 hectares to approximately 374,000 hectares.



Meanwhile, Mato Grosso, the country's largest cotton-producing state, will maintain its area at 1.56 million hectares. The expected production for this season is 3.83 million tons, reflecting a 5.6% increase from last year.



This surge in output results from both expanded planting areas and improved farming practices that enhance yields. Farmers primarily plant cotton as a second crop after soybeans, with most sowing occurring after soybean harvests in early 2024.







Despite some regions starting early, the bulk of cotton planting remains contingent on the soybean harvest. Brazil's export outlook also looks promising.

Rising Exports and Global Market Influence

The country anticipates shipping around 2.8 million tons of cotton by the end of 2024, an increase from 1.6 million tons in 2023. Although export rates saw a slight dip at the end of November, December shipments are expected to rebound significantly.



This growth positions Brazil as a key player in the global cotton market, having recently surpassed the United States in both production and exports for the first time.



The nation's cotton exports are forecasted at 12.6 million bales (approximately 2.7 million metric tons) for 2024/25. This is driven by strong demand from international markets and reduced output in other major cotton-producing countries like India.



The upward trend in Brazil's cotton production reflects broader agricultural advancements and favorable market conditions. As farmers adapt to changing weather patterns and pest pressures, they continue to invest in sustainable practices that bolster productivity.



This narrative underscores Brazil's significant role in shaping global cotton trade dynamics. With increasing production and exports, Brazil demonstrates resilience and adaptability in an ever-evolving market landscape.



The implications of this growth extend beyond national borders, influencing global prices and planting decisions in other cotton-producing nations.

