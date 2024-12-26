'India Lost A Leader Of Towering Intellect': Vice President Dhankhar Condoles Dr. Manmohan Singh's Demise

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of former Prime Dr. Manmohan Singh who passed away here at the AIIMS at the age of 92, saying "India has lost a leader of towering intellect and statesman par excellence".

Taking to X, the Vice President wrote: "Deeply pained to learn about the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji, former Prime Minister and a distinguished economist who transformed India's economic landscape. A Padma Vibhushan awardee and architect of India's economic liberalisation in 1991, he boldly steered our nation through a critical transition, opening new pathways for growth and prosperity.

"As the Vice-President of India, I had the privilege to engage in meaningful, insightful interactions with Dr. Singh at his residence. His profound understanding of economy, gentle demeanor and unwavering commitment to India's progress will forever be etched in my memory."

Vice President Dhankhar said: "In Dr. Singh's passing, India has lost a leader of towering intellect and a statesman par excellence. His legacy will forever guide Bharat's growth trajectory. My heartfelt condolences to his family and countless admirers in this difficult hour."

The news of Dr. Singh's demise was confirmed by AIIMS New Delhi.

"With profound grief, we inform the demise of former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh aged 92. He was being treated for age related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home on December 26. Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the medical emergency at AIIMS. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9.51 p.m.,” said the hospital in a statement.

Dr. Singh, who served as the country's Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, was known for his transformative role in steering India's economy through a period of significant liberalisation.

He is survived by his wife, Gursharan Kaur, and their three daughters. Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced soon, with the nation's leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expected to participate in honouring his memory. Dr. Singh's death marks the end of an era in Indian politics. His leadership and legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

In April this year, Manmohan Singh retired from Rajya Sabha, with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge praising his long parliamentary career.

Manmohan Singh shot to prominence as the country's Finance Minister in the government headed by P.V. Narasimha Rao during 1991-96, having brought in sweeping reforms that transformed the economy.