Crown Prince Hosts 'Nashama Squad' At KASOTC

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Crown Prince Hussein on Tuesday hosted the national team players at the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Centre.

The "Nashama squad" participated in a shooting exercise at the centre, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The exercise came as an initiative by Crown Prince Hussein to boost the morale of the players as a team-building activity, Petra said.

The national team players thanked His Royal Highness for the gesture, expressing appreciation for the Crown Prince's attendance of their matches and training sessions.

Since July, Prince Hussein has been serving as assistant commander of the "101" Battalion, a King Abdullah II Royal Special Forces Group Command, according to Petra.