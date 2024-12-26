CGTN Unveils Groundbreaking AI Micro Drama Series“Beyond The Fables”: Ancient Legends Meet The Modern World

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Beijing, China – CGTN is excited to announce the official launch of Beyond the Fables, a groundbreaking AI-powered micro-drama series that seamlessly fuses ancient Chinese myths with cutting-edge technological advancements. Now available across CGTN's digital platforms, the series invites global audiences on a captivating journey where timeless legends meet the fast-paced evolution of the modern world.

Harnessing the power of AI, Beyond the Fables breathes new life into mythological figures from Chinese tradition, propelling them into a future of discovery and transformation. With stunning cinematic visuals, compelling storytelling, and deep emotional resonance, the series offers a thought-provoking exploration of China's modernization, providing a unique lens into the nation's rich cultural heritage and its dynamic technological future.







A Mythological Odyssey Across Three Major Themes

The three episodes of Beyond the Fables delve into three central themes where China has achieved breakthroughs in its path to modernization: transportation infrastructure, space exploration, and green energy. Each short film is an independent story, yet they all share a common thread – resuming ancient legends in the context of modern challenges and triumphs:

1.”White Dragon Descends, Iron Dragon Rises” : This first episode follows Ao Lie, the White Dragon Horse, who has ascended to the heavens after completing his task in Journey to the West. However, his celestial life grows monotonous, prompting him to descend to Earth in human form. There, he witnesses the dramatic transformation of China's transportation systems, from the age of steam engines to that of high-speed EMUs. This episode centers on Ao Lie's rediscovery of purpose, as he learns appreciates his people's initiative and hard work to improve their own lives.

2.”Modern World, Modern Moon” : In this episode, the mythological figure of Chang'e, the moon goddess, is reimagined in the context of space exploration. Once misunderstood for her decision to claim for herself her heroic husband's hard-earned elixir of immortality, Chang'e has spent millennia in solitude. When human astronauts land on the moon, their interaction with her helps assuage her sense of isolation and creates a new bond. In the end, Chang'e gifts the astronaut with a laurel branch, a symbol marking a new chapter of reconciliation and shared aspiration.

3.”Forces of Nature, Blessings of Nature” : The final episode centers on Chi You, a legendary figure from ancient Chinese mythology, who once wielded the powers of wind and rain in struggle for power, only to bring destruction to the world. Now, awakened in the modern age, Chi You seeks redemption and hopes to use his divine abilities for the benefit of humanity. However, he faces challenges as he attempts to command his power to suit modern needs. Through China's groundbreaking advances in renewable energy, Chi You finally had an epiphany which allows him to harness his powers and assist in the global drive for sustainability.

Each episode captures the profound emotional and philosophical undercurrents of China's modernization while offering a fresh perspective on its ancient myths. As these timeless characters grapple with their place in a rapidly changing world, the stories inspire an emotional resonance that connects viewers across cultures and generations.







AI Innovation: Driving the Creative Evolution of Cultural Content

One of the outstanding features of Beyond the Fables is the deep integration of AI technology throughout the production process. From scriptwriting to visual creation, voice acting, and music production, AI played a crucial role in every stage of development. By leveraging artificial intelligence, CGTN has crafted a series that not only offers an immersive cinematic experience but also pushes the boundaries of traditional storytelling.

Through the seamless fusion of technology and culture, Beyond the Fables demonstrates the vast potential for AI to shape the future of creative content and cultural storytelling. The series not only highlights China's technological prowess but also exemplifies how AI can be used to breathe new life into traditional cultural narratives.

A Global Vision: Showcasing Chinese Culture in the Modern Era

Beyond the Fables is an effective demonstration of China's cultural heritage and technological progress, which offers global audiences a modern, forward-looking vision of Chinese culture.

As global interest in China's technological advancements grows, Beyond the Fables serves as a dynamic platform for cultural exchange. It presents a compelling narrative that honors China's history while highlighting its future, providing a unique opportunity for cultural dialogue as China's global influence continues to rise.

Cross-Media Engagement: Expanding the Experience Beyond Film

In addition to the micro dramas, Beyond the Fables includes an original digital picture book and a music album. The digital picture book brings the vibrant world of Beyond the Fables to life through stunning visual artwork and interactive storytelling, while the music album offers a unique auditory journey that complements the themes of the series. Both the picture book and the music album are available on digital platforms.

By offering these supplementary works, CGTN is creating a multi-channel approach to cultural storytelling, which enables audiences to connect with the series in new and innovative ways. This cross-media strategy ensures that Beyond the Fables will leave a lasting impact, both as a visual work and as a broader cultural project.

CGTN's Continued Commitment to AI-Driven Cultural Innovation

As CGTN continues to explore the possibilities of AI in content creation, Beyond the Fables marks an important milestone in its ongoing commitment to pushing the boundaries of cultural innovation. The series not only introduces cutting-edge storytelling techniques but also sets the stage for future projects that combine technology and culture in new and exciting ways.