Godaddy Venture Forward 2024 Annual Report U.S. Edition: A Snapshot Of Microbusinesses

Behind GoDaddy Venture Forward

Venture Forward quantifies the presence and impact of over 20 million microbusinesses on their local economies, providing a unique view into the attitudes, demographics, and needs of the entrepreneurs who create and operate them.

GoDaddy knows that to truly advocate and empower entrepreneurs, you first have to really understand them. In 2018, we began analyzing millions of microbusinesses, which we defined as an entity with a discrete GoDaddy domain and an active website, and the majority of whom have fewer than 10 employees. We measured their effect on household incomes and unemployment, together with renowned academics at the University of Iowa and University of Arizona, and established they had an outsized impact on these and other economic health indicators.

In 2019, we began surveying the entrepreneurs who own these ventures, nationally and across cities, at least once a year, to better understand their mindsets and circumstances.

In 2020, we built a proprietary Microbusiness Activity Index and established causality with economists at the UCLA Anderson Forecast. We also created a data hub to update and share our data publicly so those advocating for and studying entrepreneurs could access more information, including measurements of microbusiness density by geography, down to the ZIP code. We update this data on a quarterly basis.

In 2021, we expanded our research to the United Kingdom, and this year, in 2024, we added Australia and Canada to our regularly updated data sets including regional and survey insights.

For more details on our research methodology and other findings, please read About U on the Venture Forward website.

Microbusinesses have major impact



-.11: Each additional microbusiness per 100 people in a county can decrease the unemployment rate by .11 percentage points. 7+: Over seven new jobs are created by each microbusiness entrepreneur on a county-level. In 2021, it was just over two jobs.1

Microbusinesses demonstrate major growth in numbers 2