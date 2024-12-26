Squid Game 2 Drops On Netflix Fans Cheer 'Tension Is Real' Over Insane Start, Say Web Series Is Living Up To The Hype

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Squid Game season 2: South Korean dystopian survival thriller is out on OTT Netflix. After the latest season of the most awaited horror web series debuted on the digital screen, fans couldn't keep calm as they flooded social with reviews.

This follows critical acclaim and international attention received by the first season of Squid Game, which was released worldwide on September 17 in the year 2021. It emerged as the OTT platform Netflix's most-watched series. Hwang Dong-hyuk directorial television series' final season is under development and is scheduled to release next year.

| Squid Game 2 release today: Check when and where to watch?

The plot of the second season revolves around Squid Game winner, who returns and joins the game again to take revenge on the Front Man and end the game. Viewers were particularly impressed with the show's thrilling twists and fans took to social media to share their excitement .

Social media was abuzz as one user stated,“Finally ..so far 3 episodes watched...episode 3 ending twist was mind blowing.” A second user commented, "“Squid Game season 2 took everything we loved about the first and made it even more thrilling. The tension is real, and I'm here for it.”

| Netflix releases in January 2025: The Night Agent and more; check full OTT list

A third user stated,“Squid Game 2 is amazing so far. But at the same time, 456 can't win again, there is some massive twist coming, or they will just kill him off. I think I'll be disappointed if that doesn't happen, but I'm loving it so far.” He made these remarks while referring to the favourite player 456's fate, played by Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun. A fifth user wrote,“Gong Yoo is the best actor in Squid Game 2.”

| Top 10 OTT-first Hindi movies that are must-watch

A sixth user wrote,“Omg the end of the second episode... Oop! #SquidGame2 #SquidGame.” A seventh user remarked,“Absolutely insane start! #SquidGame2 is living up to the hype.”