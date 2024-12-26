Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Launches New 2025 Unicorn 'Be A Wing Rider'

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 26 December 2024: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today introduced the new OBD2B compliant Unicorn, a timeless symbol of performance and reliability, now equipped with hi-tech features to meet the demands of today's progressive riders. The 2025 Honda Unicorn has been priced at Rs. 1,19,481, ex-showroom Delhi.



Introducing the new Unicorn, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said,“The Honda Unicorn has always been a pioneer in India's premium commuter segment. Over the years, it has earned the trust of millions of customers, becoming synonymous with quality, reliability, and comfort. With the launch of the new 2025 model, we are further strengthening its legacy. The new features and updates will expand the Unicorn's appeal to a new generation of customers.”



Commenting on the launch, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said,“The 2025 Unicorn combines Honda's proven engineering with strong USPs such as advanced features, practicality, and the updated OBD2B-compliant engine. These advancements reaffirm our commitment to offering unmatched value to our customers. The new Unicorn sets a benchmark in the premium commuter segment. We are confident it will continue to be the preferred choice for discerning riders.\"



New Unicorn: Advanced features and Efficient Engine



The Honda Unicorn has been a trusted name in the Indian two-wheeler market for over two decades. Combining timeless design, advanced technology, and unmatched durability, it has been the go-to choice for millions of riders. The 2025 model builds on this legacy, offering a blend of style, comfort, and technology while adhering to the latest emission standards.



At the front, it gets a new all-LED headlamp with chrome embellishments, and it continues with its simple well-appreciated design. The new Unicorn will be available in a single variant with three colour options – Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Axis Gray Metallic, and Radiant Red Metallic. It features a new fully digital instrument console which showcases a host of information, including gear position indicator, service due indicator, Eco indicator, etc. Moreover, it gets a USB Type-C charging port to charge smartphone on the go.



Powering the new Honda Unicorn is a 162.71cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that is now OBD2B compliant to meet the upcoming government regulations. This motor churns out 9.7 kW of power at 7500 RPM and 14.58 Nm of peak torque at 5250 RPM, paired with a 5-speed gearbox.



New Unicorn: Price and Availability



The new 2025 Honda Unicorn has been priced at Rs. 1,19,481, ex-showroom Delhi. It is now available at HMSI dealerships across India.

