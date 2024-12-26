Nakhchivan Supreme Assembly Approves 2025 Budget And Expenditure Estimate
Nazrin Abdul
On December 25, the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan
Autonomous Republic held its next meeting of the autumn session
under the chairmanship of Bakhtiyar Mammadov, the First Deputy
Chairman of the Supreme Assembly, Azernews
reports.
According to the press service of the Supreme Assembly, the
meeting's agenda included the following items:
1. The Draft Law of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic "On the
2025 Budget of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic" (third
reading).
2. The Draft Decision of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan
Autonomous Republic "On the Expenditure Estimate for 2025 of the
Supreme Assembly of the Autonomous Republic of Nakhchivan."
Regarding the first agenda item, Bakhtiyar Mammadov mentioned
that the draft law had been discussed in the second reading on
December 23 and was now up for a third reading. Emin Shikhaliyev,
Chairman of the Economic Policy Committee, provided details about
the draft law.
Following the discussion, the draft Law of the Nakhchivan
Autonomous Republic "On the 2025 Budget" was voted on and adopted
in the third reading.
The Prime Minister of Nakhchivan, Jeyhun Jalilov, also addressed
the socio-economic development of the autonomous republic and the
2025 budget.
For the second agenda item, it was noted that, according to
Article 56 of the Internal Regulations of the Supreme Assembly, the
expenditure estimate is approved when the next year's budget is
considered. As a result, the draft decision "On the Expenditure
Estimate of the Supreme Assembly for 2025" was presented.
Nihad Mohbaliyev, Head of the Department of Economic Affairs at
the Supreme Assembly Office, provided information about the
expenditure estimate.
The draft decision "On the Expenditure Estimate for 2025" was
then voted on and adopted, concluding the session of the Supreme
Assembly.
