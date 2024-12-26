Nakhchivan Supreme Assembly Approves 2025 Budget And Expenditure Estimate

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

On December 25, the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic held its next meeting of the autumn session under the chairmanship of Bakhtiyar Mammadov, the First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Assembly, Azernews reports.

According to the press service of the Supreme Assembly, the meeting's agenda included the following items:

1. The Draft Law of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic "On the 2025 Budget of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic" (third reading).

2. The Draft Decision of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic "On the Expenditure Estimate for 2025 of the Supreme Assembly of the Autonomous Republic of Nakhchivan."

Regarding the first agenda item, Bakhtiyar Mammadov mentioned that the draft law had been discussed in the second reading on December 23 and was now up for a third reading. Emin Shikhaliyev, Chairman of the Economic Policy Committee, provided details about the draft law.

Following the discussion, the draft Law of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic "On the 2025 Budget" was voted on and adopted in the third reading.

The Prime Minister of Nakhchivan, Jeyhun Jalilov, also addressed the socio-economic development of the autonomous republic and the 2025 budget.

For the second agenda item, it was noted that, according to Article 56 of the Internal Regulations of the Supreme Assembly, the expenditure estimate is approved when the next year's budget is considered. As a result, the draft decision "On the Expenditure Estimate of the Supreme Assembly for 2025" was presented.

Nihad Mohbaliyev, Head of the Department of Economic Affairs at the Supreme Assembly Office, provided information about the expenditure estimate.

The draft decision "On the Expenditure Estimate for 2025" was then voted on and adopted, concluding the session of the Supreme Assembly.