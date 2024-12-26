National Chess Team To Compete At FIDE World Rapid And Blitz Championships

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Azerbaijani chess team will participate in FIDE World Rapid and
Blitz Championships, Azernews reports.
The national team includes Shakhriyar Mammadyarov, Eltaj
Safarli, Aydin Suleymanli, Vasif Durarbayli, Mammad Muradli, Vugar
Rasulov, Riad Samadov, Vugar Manafov, Gunay Mammadzade, Gulnar
Mammadova, Khanum Balajayeva, Ulviya Fataliyeva, Govhar
Beydullayeva, Zeynab Mammadyarova, and Turkan Mamedyarova.
The Championship will take place in New York, USA, from December
25, 2024, to January 1, 2025.
A total of 184 players out of 61 countries are expected to
compete in the open rapid championship, with 186 participating in
the blitz.
In the women's events, 115 players from 37 countries will take
part in the rapid championship, and 112 from 36 countries in
blitz.
On the first day of the championship, participants will play six
rounds of rapid.
The rapid tournament is scheduled for December 26-28, while the
blitz competition will take place on December 30-31. The World
Chess Championship's total prize pool is $1.5 million.
For centuries, chess has been a popular game in Azerbaijan, with
ancient roots closely related to traditions. The country could
preserve these traditions, as chess remains a crucially popular
sport for now.
The first references to chess in Azerbaijan can be found in the
works of 12th-century great poets such as Khaqani Shirvani and
Nizami Ganavi, as well as in the works of one of the nation's most
respected literary personalities, Muhammed Fuzuli.
To popularise this original game, Azerbaijani President Ilham
Aliyev, who is also the chairman of the National Olympic Committee,
signed in 2009 an executive order initiating a state-supported
chess development program, covering the years 2009-2014.
The Azerbaijan Chess Federation was founded in 1920.
The national chess players have always taken high places at
top-ranked tournaments.
Among them are male chess players Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Teymur
Rajabov, Nijat Abasov, female chess players like Ulviyya
Fataliyeva, Ayan Allahverdiyeva, Gulnar Mammadova, Govhar
Beydullayeva, etc.
