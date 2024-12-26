Coordinated Effort To Enhance Biodiversity

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The Forestry and Wildlife Authority held an activity assessment meeting on 24 December, where participants underscored the importance of coordinated water and soil conservation efforts for their critical role in enhancing biodiversity.

Detailed briefings were provided on various topics, including nursery development, nomadic lifestyles and herding practices, household consumption, deforestation, and the occasional occurrence of wildfires.

The meeting highlighted the achievements made in 2024, including the planting of 6.2 million tree seedlings, the construction of 8,000 hectares of terraces and the renovation of an additional 1,700 hectares, as well as the construction of over 262,000 cubic meters of water diversion schemes. These efforts demonstrate the commitment to preserving natural resources and promoting biodiversity.

Col. Kinfe Habtom, General Manager of the Forestry and Wildlife Authority, called for stronger public and stakeholder participation in combating illegal deforestation and conserving forests and wildlife resources.

The participants also engaged in extensive discussions on strategies and programs for 2025, aiming to build on the successes of the past year and address ongoing challenges.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.