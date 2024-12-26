Here's What The Average Gym-Goer's Fitness Routine Looks Like

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

While a typical workout only takes 47 minutes, on average, gym goer's pre- and post-workout routine takes nearly four hours, according to a recent study.

The survey of 2,000 American adults who regularly work out investigated exercise routines by the numbers as well as predictions and trends to look out for in 2025.

Results found that exercisers are investing quite a bit of time outside of the gym, spending 101 minutes on pre-workout prep and 133 minutes recovering, on average.

When asked what they consider to be crucial for a good workout, respondents ranked warming up beforehand (59%) and finding an enjoyable workout routine, so you're inspired to make consistent progress (52%) as most important.





When asked what they consider to be crucial for a good workout, respondents ranked warming up beforehand (59%) and finding an enjoyable workout routine, so you're inspired to make consistent progress (52%) as most important.

However, they admitted that staying motivated (50%), having enough energy (41%), taking truly restful rest days (29%), getting enough protein (28%) and finding the time to prepare healthy meals and snacks (25%) are all major challenges while staying fit.

In fact, according to results, respondents only consume 68 grams of protein and 48 ounces of water per day, on average.

And while 39% make a point to eat or drink protein before working out and 32% make sure to after exercising, nearly half of respondents (48%) agreed that trying to meet their protein intake goals feels like a full-time job.

“So much of the work that goes into achieving your fitness goals, staying healthy and building muscle and fueling a proper recovery is done outside the gym,” said Ritu Mathur, general manager at Dymatize.“Fueling your body with high-quality, science-backed nutrition is key to finding your edge in the gym and making sure you're getting enough protein is an essential part of a successful workout and recovery plan.”

According to the study, 64% of those who regularly work out say that the better their nutrition is, the better their workouts are.

Looking at how this ties into their goals heading into the new year, respondents' top health resolutions are to eat better (56%), drink more water (52%), get more sleep (50%), reduce their sugar intake (44%), work out more consistently (41%) and eat more protein (34%).

Three out of four respondents (75%) said they want to workout more in 2025 than they currently do, and uncovering what activities they have lined up, most popular interests are yoga (15%), swimming (15%), cycling (14%), general weightlifting (14%) and endurance training (14%).

And the majority (88%) believe that strength training is important for their overall health and longevity.

But regardless of what activities they're getting up to, the survey examined respondents' routines by the numbers finding that it takes more time outside the gym than inside to stay healthy.

On average, morning fitness enthusiasts (63%) are programming their workouts at 6:42 a.m., drinking pre-workout and building a workout playlist at 6:54 a.m., and drinking or eating protein at 7:06 a.m.

After their workout, they'll stretch at 8:12 a.m., shower at 8:54 a.m., eat a full meal at 9:00 a.m. and log their workouts in an app or journal at 9:06 a.m., on average.

For those who opt to hit the gym in the evening (37%), they're compiling their workout soundtracks at 4:42 p.m., drinking or eating protein at 5:06 p.m. and drinking pre-workout and programming their session at 5:18 p.m., on average.

Post workout, evening exercisers are stretching at 6:36 p.m., eating a full meal at 7:24 p.m., and logging their workouts and showering at 7:42 p.m., on average.

“The study found that for those who are working out, they're investing a massive amount of time to prepare before and to recover afterward,” said Mathur.“While it's so important to take the proper steps to fuel your body up and recover properly, when you look at the time invested in pre- and post-workout rituals, it becomes clear that gym goers are in need of quick, nutrition-dense and high-protein solutions to get back some of their time.

AVERAGE TIME SPENT ON PREP AND RECOVERY ACTIVITIES



Design/program my workout - 16 minutes

Make sure to drink enough water - 15 minutes

Drink pre-workout - 13 minutes

Drink/eat protein - 15 minutes

Drink creatine - 13 minutes

Eat a carbohydrate snack - 14 minutes

Build a workout playlist - 15 minutes

Drink a protein shake - 13 minutes

Eat a full meal - 21 minutes

Use the foam roller - 15 minutes

Stretch - 13 minutes

Shower - 19 minutes

Dry and style my hair - 18 minutes

Sit in a steam room or sauna - 21 minutes Log my workout in an app or journal - 13 minutes

AVERAGE MORNING WORKOUT PREP AND RECOVERY SNAPSHOT



Design/program my workout - 6:42 a.m.

Drink pre-workout - 6:54 a.m.

Build a workout playlist - 6:54 a.m.

Make sure to drink enough water - 7:06 a.m.

Drink/eat protein - 7:06 a.m.

Eat a carbohydrate snack - 7:18 a.m.

Workout

Drink a protein shake - 8:06 a.m.

Use the foam roller - 8:12 a.m.

Stretch - 8:12 a.m.

Sit in a steam room or sauna - 8:24 a.m.

Shower - 8:54 a.m.

Eat a full meal - 9:00 a.m. Log my workout in an app or journal - 9:06 a.m.

AVERAGE EVENING WORKOUT PREP AND RECOVERY SNAPSHOT



Build a workout playlist - 4:42 p.m.

Make sure to drink enough water - 4:48 p.m.

Drink/eat protein - 5:06 p.m.

Eat a carbohydrate snack - 5:12 p.m.

Design/program my workout - 5:18 p.m.

Drink pre-workout - 5:18 p.m.

Workout

Stretch - 6:36 p.m.

Drink a protein shake - 6:48 p.m.

Eat a full meal - 7:24 p.m.

Shower - 7:42 p.m. Log my workout in an app or journal - 7:42 p.m.

