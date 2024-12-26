Al Meera Enhances 'Himyan' Card With New Collaboration

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Al Meera Consumer Goods Company has announced an exclusive 5 percent discount for“Himyan” national card holders on their shopping at from December 24, 2024 to February 22, 2025.

Al Meera has endorsed the“Himyan” national card via its e-shopping website, reflecting its ongoing commitment to adopting the latest innovative solutions that enhance customer comfort and satisfaction.

This initiative supports the country's plans to promote inclusion.

Through which, the“Himyan” national card is the first national debit, prepaid payment card with a Qatari brand, and marks a significant step in the nation's journey toward a cashless economy.

Al Meera stated:“At Al Meera, we are always keen to support the latest and best innovations to elevate the shopping experience for our customers in-store and online, and our endorsement of the“Himyan” national card within our online platform is a testament to this commitment. We are proud to support Qatar's cashless economy initiative by providing our customers with a secure, convenient, and rewarding payment solution. We urge all customers to take advantage of this exclusive 5 percent discount and explore the benefits of shopping with the“Himyan” national card.”

By offering the“Himyan” national card as a payment option, Al Meera ensures that shopping-whether in-store or online-remains accessible, efficient, and rewarding for every customer.