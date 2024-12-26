Netanyahu Warns Houthis Of Same Fate As Israel's Other Regional Enemies

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Amid escalating tensions between Iranian-backed Houthi rebels and Israel, Israeli Prime warned that the Houthis would face the same fate as other regional enemies of Israel.

On Wednesday, December 25, Netanyahu said:“The Houthis will learn the same lesson as Hamas, Hezbollah, the Assad regime, and others. Even if it takes time, this lesson will be learned across the Middle East.”

Meanwhile, Israeli 13 reported that Netanyahu discussed his position on responding to Houthi in Yemen. He emphasized that any action should be taken“in collaboration with our allies.”

Netanyahu also stated that the issue of Iran is a separate matter that would be addressed“at the appropriate time.”

On the same day, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar announced that the United Nations Security Council would hold an emergency meeting on January 10 regarding Houthi attacks. He had previously requested the council to condemn these attacks and Iran's continued support of the Houthis.

The Houthis, backed by Iran, claimed to have identified a“spy network” linked to Israel's Mossad and the U.S. CIA. They said the network was tasked with identifying and monitoring Houthi military sites, including missile and drone bases and weapons depots.

Houthi leader Mohammed Ali al-Houthi addressed Netanyahu, saying:“Do you think you can do to us what you did to Hezbollah? Ask the Jews of Yemen who we are.”

Israel's increasing military actions against the Houthis come after the weakening of Hamas and Hezbollah, as well as the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria, which diminished Iran's regional influence. With these developments, Israel has now turned its attention to targeting Houthi positions in Yemen, including a significant bombing campaign in Sanaa.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram