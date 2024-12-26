Romanian government gains confidence for reform, investment plans

(MENAFN) Romania’s pro-Western coalition administration, under the leadership of Prime Marcel Ciolacu, secures parliamentary support on Monday, paving the way for ambitious changes as well as substantial investments.



The coalition includes the National Liberal Party (PNL), Save Romania Union (USR), as well as the Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR). Following the held on December 1, the coalition achieved 240 votes of approval, with 143 members opposing and 83 abstaining.



During his parliamentary address, Ciolacu highlighted the importance of having an effective administration to stabilize the economy, guarantee fair electoral processes, as well as tackle issues of inequality.



“You cannot build a fair society where people gain greater economic power without also benefitting from social recognition,” he further stated.



Ciolacu’s remarks underscored the government's commitment to driving reforms, pledging prompt measures to confront social as well as economic issues while maintaining equity and transparency across public institutions and organizations.

