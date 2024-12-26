Russian Army Shells Nikopol Twice With Heavy Artillery At Night
12/26/2024 2:09:07 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military shelled Nikopol twice with heavy artillery at night, damaging two shops and three high-rise buildings.
This was reported on facebook by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reports.
“Last night the aggressor fired twice at Nikopol with heavy artillery. Two shops, 3 high-rise buildings, and an unused building were damaged. Also, power lines were damaged,” the statement said.
It is noted that there were no deaths or injuries.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the evening and at night, air defense forces shot down four UAVs in the sky over Dnipro region.
