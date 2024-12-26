Syria's new foreign minister gets phone calls from many regional colleagues

(MENAFN) Syria's recently selected foreign noted on Wednesday that he got calls from many of his regional colleagues, suggesting a robust upcoming collaboration among Syria and its nationals through different fields.



“I was pleased today to receive calls from the foreign ministers of Kuwait, Bahrain, Lebanon and Turkey as well as from Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Libya's Minister of State and Communications,” Asaad al-Shaibani posted on X.



“These conversations underscore Syria’s regional influence and its deep ties with Arab nations. In the coming days, we anticipate significant collaboration with our Arab neighbors on all fronts to realize the aspirations of our great Syrian people in the new Syria,” he also noted.



During a single statement, Kuwait's Foreign Ministry noted that its foreign minister, who is Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, got a phone call from Al-Shaibani.



Both addressed advances in Syria and approaches to enhance the lasting shared ties among their nations and individuals, however, no additional information were given.



It is the initial formal connection among both countries since the establishment of Syria’s recent government after the collapse earlier this month of Bashar Assad's organization.

