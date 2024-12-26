Yin-Yang Mindset Could Help Heal The Polarized West

(MENAFN- Asia Times) “Lao Tzu's Tao Te Ching can guide humanity toward a new planetary culture.”

– William Irwin Thompson

The West often thrives on polarization. Nations are categorized as either democracies or dictatorships, allies or adversaries. Individuals are labeled liberal or conservative, globalist or nationalist, multiculturalist or nativist. The middle ground has become terra incognita, a forgotten and unexplored space.

American social philosopher William Irwin Thompson, in his book“Coming into Being”, proposed a way forward through the ancient Chinese yin-yang system. He argued that this holistic worldview offers a means to transcend the divisive ideologies of modernity and foster a global ethos rooted in balance and reciprocity.

China's yin-yang system has roots in animism. Prehistoric societies shared the animistic belief that everything in nature-trees, rivers, animals, inanimate objects-was interrelated and permeated by spirits. Reality was seen as holistic and indivisible.

As civilizations emerged, holistic animism gave way to dualistic paradigms. The Proto-Indo-Europeans, for instance, developed dichotomies such as chaos and order, light and darkness.

Zoroaster, the founder of the first monotheistic religion, introduced a dualistic cosmology. He described an eternal struggle between Ahura Mazda, the wise lord of light, truth, and order, and Angra Mainyu, the destructive spirit of darkness, deceit, and chaos. This religious framework influenced later monotheistic traditions and reinforced dualistic thinking.

The Chinese, however, took a different path. They envisioned dualism not as oppositional but as complementary. Their yin-yang system emphasized the dynamic interplay of opposites-mutually dependent forces that together form a unified whole. This perspective permeated Chinese cosmology, culture and their understanding of creation.

The Chinese view of Creation:“When the yin and the yang, initially united, separated forever, the mountains poured forth water.”

The Chinese language reflects the deep connections between yin-yang and natural phenomena, particularly magnetism. The character for yin encompasses meanings such as shady, cloudy, moon, and negative (magnetic) charge. The character for yang signifies bright, sunny, mountain and positive charge.