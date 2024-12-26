Analysts say gold will keep increasing next year on robust demand

(MENAFN) surged to greatest highs during the current year, reaching a register USD2,790 per ounce in October, with robust demand for the rare metal projected to remain in the following year as one of the key safe-haven properties, controlled by geopolitical threats, central acquisitions as well as the US Federal Reserve’s volume lowering cycle.



Gold finished in the previous year nearly USD2,062 and was trading at USD2,620 as of Wednesday, a rise of 27 percent, while the presentation of these prices marked the greatest revival on since 2010.



Gold surpassed registers 40 times year-on-year as overall gold demand surpassed USD100 billion for the initial time in Q3 of the present year.



Having increased to greatest high in October, the ounce price closed the month at USD2,743, a surge of 4.15 percent.



The current conflicts in Ukraine and Palestine and clashes with Iran led to a rising trend in gold demand. Political fears ahead of and following the US presidential election in the previous month also pressed gold prices upwards, while robust demand in Asia constituted to the price jumps.



Geopolitical as well as political fears and confusion led to the increase of gold prices, analysts believe.



A late release by the World Gold Council highlighted that demand for gold increased on threats as well as instability.

