Visit Qatar To Host Sealine Multi-Activity Village For The First Time

Visit Qatar is gearing up to host a first-of-its-kind multi-activity village at Sealine Beach, developed in collaboration with key stakeholders including of Sports and Youth, Qatar Sports for All, and Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.

Taking place over three weeks from Jan 3 to 27, 2025, the initiative aims to cater to all segments of the community, with activities spanning sports, entertainment, cultural displays, and engaging attractions.

Commenting on the launch of Visit Qatar's activations at Sealine Beach, Director of Festivals and Events at Visit Qatar, Ahmed Hamad al-Binali said: "Sealine Season represents a significant step in showcasing Qatar's diverse offerings. This three-week initiative provides local and regional visitors with a distinctive and memorable experience. We are positioning Sealine as a leading destination for leisure, adventure, and cultural exploration".

Director of the Sports Affairs Department at the Ministry of Sports and Youth, Issa al-Harami expressed his delight in supporting the Sealine Season activities, which provide comprehensive experience that combines sports and entertainment.

He noted that these activations aim to foster interaction between the community and visitors through many innovative activities.

President of the Qatar Sports for All Federation Abdulrahman bin Musallam al-Dosari emphasised that the Federation's participation in the Sealine Season activities reflects its commitment to social responsibility.

He said: "As the executive arm of the Ministry of Sports and Youth, the Federation is dedicated to organising community sports activities that engage the widest possible segment of society. These initiatives aim to provide opportunities for all groups to participate in sports regularly".

Director of the Natural Reserves Department at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Saleh Hassan al-Kuwari stated that the Ministry's participation in the Sealine Season activation, organised by Visit Qatar, underscores its efforts to advance local eco-tourism.

This includes offering unique recreational activities to attract visitors and raising awareness about the importance of preserving Qatar's biodiversity to ensure its sustainability for future generations.

Al-Kuwari explained that the Ministry has allocated a space within the Sealine Season to exhibit the Arabian Oryx, an iconic environmental and cultural symbol of Qatar. This initiative provides visitors with an authentic representation of the region's wildlife, offering insights into Qatar's natural environment and highlighting the states commitment to protecting endangered species.

The activities will be held at Al Sarab on Sealine Beach Road, a venue that can host up to 10,000 visitors at once.

