Guyana’S Future Must Be Built On Unity, Equality, Says President Ali

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) GEORGETOWN, Guyana, (DPI) – The is committed to building a more united and equitable Guyanese society. To achieve this, the administration focuses its policies on addressing the needs of the most vulnerable populations, ensuring a path towards equality and prosperity for all, and emphasised the importance of reflecting love and unity in actions to foster a more harmonious society.

This was underscored by president Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, who was at the time addressing the Christmas Service at the Life Spring Ministries Church along the East Coast Demerara.

While recognising that Christmas is identified as the 'season of love', president Ali asserted that love should not be seasonal, but rather a way of life deeply ingrained in the minds and hearts of Guyanese people.

“Everything that we do, and everything we commit towards as a government is to enable the reflection of love, the unity of our people, and the long-term sustainability and prosperity of our country,” the president continued,“It is to enable every family to live a prosperous life and to ensure that our future is...built on the circumstances where the vulnerable section of the population must be addressed with direct policy that will bring them all together in a collective whole.”

The Guyanese leader also pointed out that this vision requires a collaborative effort. He highlighted the need for citizens to exercise both patience and kindness as expressions of true love, rather than just focusing on one or the other.

Alluding to initiatives like the $100,000 one-off cash grant and the government's aggressive housing programme, he said,“When you patiently await the love, you receive it.”

President Ali began his Christmas Day by sharing an early morning breakfast with members of the Presidential Guard Service. He then continued the spirit of giving by handing over two homes , built by the Men on Mission to families in Cummings Lodge New Scheme and Good Hope, East Coast Demerara.

The post Guyana's future must be built on unity, equality, says president Ali appeared first on Caribbean News Global .