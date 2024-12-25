Amit Shah Lauds CRPF For Restoring Peace In J&K
Date
12/25/2024 3:12:49 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Union Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday said the CRPF has done a commendable job in tackling Naxalism and restoring peace and stability in the Northeastern states and Jammu and Kashmir.
Shah said that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is playing an important role in ensuring internal security and peace in the country, according to an official statement.
ADVERTISEMENT
The home minister said this while visiting the CRPF headquarters where he met senior officers of the force, including its Director General Anish Dayal Singh, it said.
ADVERTISEMENT
During the visit, Shah had a comprehensive review of the operations and administrative efficiency of the world's largest paramilitary force.
The CRPF has done a commendable job in tackling Naxalism and restoring peace and stability in the Northeastern states and Jammu and Kashmir, he said.
Read Also
'J&K's Security Roadmap For 2025': HM Chairs Security Meet in Delhi
Omar Abdullah Meets Amit Shah in Delhi
The CRPF chief apprised the home minister about the various welfare schemes being implemented for the families of martyred jawans of the force, including compassionate appointments in the CRPF.
Shah emphasised the importance of promoting Hindi in the daily functioning of the force to strengthen linguistic unity.
Along with emphasising the use of more and more 'Shri Ann' (Millets) for better health of the soldiers, the home minister also called upon the soldiers to extract the benefits of Ayurveda and participate in 'Prakriti Parikshan Abhiyan' to get health insights as per individual's Prakriti, fostering wellbeing and better health.
Several senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs, including Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, were present at the meeting.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN25122024000215011059ID1109030090
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.