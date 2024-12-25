Devastating Plane Crashes And Crucial Lessons Learned For Aviation Safety

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
Azerbaijan was rocked with tragic news on the morning of
December 25, 2024. An Embraer 190 aircraft operated by Azerbaijan
Airlines, flight J2-8243, en route from Baku to Grozny, made an
emergency landing 3 kilometres from the city of Aktau,
Kazakhstan.
Initial reports suggest the aircraft collided with a flock of
birds shortly after takeoff, leading to an emergency landing. The
plane was carrying 67 passengers and 5 crew members, but details
about the condition of those aboard have not yet been confirmed.
Azerbaijan airlines has stated that it will release more
information about the incident shortly.
Unfortunately, despite the utmost professionalism of AZAL and
its pilots, accidents can still occur, sometimes beyond anyone's
control. This is a harsh reality not only in Azerbaijan but around
the world. Let us take a moment to reflect on some of the most
tragic accidents in aviation history that remind us of the inherent
risks in air travel.
The Tenerife Airport Disaster (1977) - One of
the deadliest aviation accidents occurred at Los Rodeos Airport
(Tenerife), Canary Islands, on March 27, 1977. Two Boeing 747 jumbo
jets, operated by KLM and Pan American World Airways (Pan Am),
collided on the runway in dense fog, resulting in 583 deaths. The
crash happened as a result of miscommunications and human
error.
- Cause: A miscommunication between the air traffic control
tower, the KLM flight crew, and the Pan Am flight crew. Despite
orders to remain on the runway, the KLM aircraft initiated its
takeoff, leading to a collision.
- Aftermath: This crash highlighted the importance of clear and
standardized communication protocols, leading to the implementation
of Standardized Phraseology in aviation worldwide.
- Lessons and Changes: The Crew Resource Management (CRM)
training program was introduced, emphasizing teamwork,
communication, and decision-making in the cockpit.
The 9/11 Attacks (2001) - On September 11,
2001, four commercial airplanes were hijacked by terrorists and
deliberately crashed, resulting in the deaths of nearly 3,000
people. The most devastating of these crashes were at the World
Trade Center and the Pentagon.
- Cause: The hijackers used the aircraft as weapons, leading to
catastrophic consequences.
- Aftermath: The 9/11 attacks led to sweeping reforms in airport
security, including the introduction of increased screening
procedures, airline passenger profiling, and the creation of the
Department of Homeland Security in the United States.
- Lessons and Changes: Airlines and governments around the world
began adopting stricter security measures, such as cockpit doors
that can't be opened from the outside and advanced surveillance
systems in airports.
The MH370 Disappearance (2014) - The MH370
Disappearance (2014) - The disappearance of Malaysia Airlines
Flight MH370 on March 8, 2014, is one of the most perplexing
aviation mysteries in history. The Boeing 777-200ER, with 239
people aboard, vanished during a flight from Kuala Lumpur to
Beijing.
The disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 on March 8,
2014, is one of the most perplexing aviation mysteries in history.
The Boeing 777-200ER, with 239 people aboard, vanished during a
flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.
- Cause: Despite years of investigation, the cause of the
disappearance remains unknown. It is believed that the aircraft's
communication systems were deliberately disabled before it diverted
off course.
- Aftermath: The incident exposed gaps in tracking technology
for aircraft, especially in remote regions.
- Lessons and Changes: In response, the aviation industry has
begun adopting more advanced tracking technologies such as
Satellite Tracking and Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast
(ADS-B) systems, which ensure that aircraft can be monitored in
real-time.
How governments and airlines should prevent
crashes?
To prevent such crashes, both governments and airlines must play
an active role in enhancing safety measures, improving
communication, and ensuring strict compliance with regulations.
Here are some key recommendations:
Implementing stringent safety regulations - Governments should
ensure that airlines comply with international aviation safety
standards, such as those set by the International Civil Aviation
Organization (ICAO). Regular audits and inspections should be
conducted to ensure that airlines maintain the highest safety
standards, particularly for aircraft maintenance, flight
operations, and crew training.
Investing in advanced technology - Airlines and governments
should prioritize investment in cutting-edge technology to ensure
safety in all areas of aviation. This includes:
- Enhanced bird strike management: Airports must deploy radar
systems and other technologies to detect and deter birds near
runways.
- Real-time aircraft tracking: Airlines should implement
advanced tracking technologies that can ensure aircraft are
continuously monitored, especially in remote areas, as seen in the
response to MH370.
- Cockpit Communication Systems: Strengthening communication
systems in cockpits and ensuring Standard Operating Procedures are
followed can prevent confusion and human error.
Improving human factors and training:
- Crew Resource Management (CRM) training is crucial for
preventing errors in the cockpit. CRM ensures that pilots, flight
crews, and air traffic controllers work cohesively, even in
stressful or unusual situations.
- Governments should ensure that airlines have robust pilot
training programs, including simulations of emergency scenarios,
and mental health checks to address stress and fatigue among flight
crews.
Despite the common perception that airplane accidents are
terrifying, statistics reveal that air travel is actually the
safest mode of transportation. When comparing the risks of
different modes of transportation-airplanes, ships, trains, and
cars-it's essential to look at the fatality rates and safety
records for each. Although each mode of transportation carries
inherent risks, the data shows significant differences in the level
of risk associated with each.
Air travel: The safest mode of transport
- Fatality rate: Air travel is often considered the safest mode
of transportation. According to **the National Safety Council (NSC)
and other aviation safety organizations, the fatality rate for
commercial aviation is approximately 0.07 deaths per billion miles
traveled.
- Reasons for safety: Airplanes are highly regulated and undergo
rigorous safety checks and maintenance. Pilot training is extremely
strict, and the aviation industry has incorporated extensive safety
features and protocols. Additionally, air traffic control systems
and technology, like radar and satellite tracking, ensure constant
monitoring of flights.
- Incidents: While plane crashes tend to capture significant
media attention due to their high-profile nature, they are
incredibly rare. The airline industry has made continuous
improvements to flight safety, with major incidents being more
likely to result from a combination of human error, mechanical
failure, or external factors (such as weather or bird strikes).
- Statistical comparison: Based on fatality rates per mile
traveled, flying is far less risky than driving or taking a
train.
While the Embraer 190 incident in Aktau is still under
investigation, it serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable
dangers faced by the aviation industry. From bird strikes to human
errors, crashes have occurred throughout history. The aviation
industry has made considerable strides in improving safety, but it
remains critical for governments and airlines to stay vigilant,
invest in new technology, and ensure ongoing training and
regulatory compliance. By learning from past tragedies and
implementing proactive measures, we can continue to make air travel
one of the safest modes of transportation.
MENAFN25122024000195011045ID1109030066