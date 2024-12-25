Devastating Plane Crashes And Crucial Lessons Learned For Aviation Safety

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan was rocked with tragic news on the morning of December 25, 2024. An Embraer 190 aircraft operated by Azerbaijan Airlines, flight J2-8243, en route from Baku to Grozny, made an emergency landing 3 kilometres from the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan.

Initial reports suggest the aircraft collided with a flock of birds shortly after takeoff, leading to an emergency landing. The plane was carrying 67 and 5 crew members, but details about the condition of those aboard have not yet been confirmed. Azerbaijan has stated that it will release more information about the incident shortly.

Unfortunately, despite the utmost professionalism of AZAL and its pilots, accidents can still occur, sometimes beyond anyone's control. This is a harsh reality not only in Azerbaijan but around the world. Let us take a moment to reflect on some of the most tragic accidents in aviation history that remind us of the inherent risks in air travel.

The Tenerife Airport Disaster (1977) - One of the deadliest aviation accidents occurred at Los Rodeos Airport (Tenerife), Canary Islands, on March 27, 1977. Two Boeing 747 jumbo jets, operated by KLM and Pan American World Airways (Pan Am), collided on the runway in dense fog, resulting in 583 deaths. The crash happened as a result of miscommunications and human error.

- Cause: A miscommunication between the air traffic control tower, the KLM flight crew, and the Pan Am flight crew. Despite orders to remain on the runway, the KLM aircraft initiated its takeoff, leading to a collision.

- Aftermath: This crash highlighted the importance of clear and standardized communication protocols, leading to the implementation of Standardized Phraseology in aviation worldwide.

- Lessons and Changes: The Crew Resource Management (CRM) training program was introduced, emphasizing teamwork, communication, and decision-making in the cockpit.

The 9/11 Attacks (2001) - On September 11, 2001, four commercial airplanes were hijacked by terrorists and deliberately crashed, resulting in the deaths of nearly 3,000 people. The most devastating of these crashes were at the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

- Cause: The hijackers used the aircraft as weapons, leading to catastrophic consequences.

- Aftermath: The 9/11 attacks led to sweeping reforms in airport security, including the introduction of increased screening procedures, airline passenger profiling, and the creation of the Department of Homeland Security in the United States.

- Lessons and Changes: Airlines and governments around the world began adopting stricter security measures, such as cockpit doors that can't be opened from the outside and advanced surveillance systems in airports.

The MH370 Disappearance (2014) - The MH370 Disappearance (2014) - The disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 on March 8, 2014, is one of the most perplexing aviation mysteries in history. The Boeing 777-200ER, with 239 people aboard, vanished during a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

The disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 on March 8, 2014, is one of the most perplexing aviation mysteries in history. The Boeing 777-200ER, with 239 people aboard, vanished during a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

- Cause: Despite years of investigation, the cause of the disappearance remains unknown. It is believed that the aircraft's communication systems were deliberately disabled before it diverted off course.

- Aftermath: The incident exposed gaps in tracking technology for aircraft, especially in remote regions.

- Lessons and Changes: In response, the aviation industry has begun adopting more advanced tracking technologies such as Satellite Tracking and Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) systems, which ensure that aircraft can be monitored in real-time.

How governments and airlines should prevent crashes?

To prevent such crashes, both governments and airlines must play an active role in enhancing safety measures, improving communication, and ensuring strict compliance with regulations. Here are some key recommendations:

Implementing stringent safety regulations - Governments should ensure that airlines comply with international aviation safety standards, such as those set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). Regular audits and inspections should be conducted to ensure that airlines maintain the highest safety standards, particularly for aircraft maintenance, flight operations, and crew training.

Investing in advanced technology - Airlines and governments should prioritize investment in cutting-edge technology to ensure safety in all areas of aviation. This includes:

- Enhanced bird strike management: Airports must deploy radar systems and other technologies to detect and deter birds near runways.

- Real-time aircraft tracking: Airlines should implement advanced tracking technologies that can ensure aircraft are continuously monitored, especially in remote areas, as seen in the response to MH370.

- Cockpit Communication Systems: Strengthening communication systems in cockpits and ensuring Standard Operating Procedures are followed can prevent confusion and human error.

Improving human factors and training:

- Crew Resource Management (CRM) training is crucial for preventing errors in the cockpit. CRM ensures that pilots, flight crews, and air traffic controllers work cohesively, even in stressful or unusual situations.

- Governments should ensure that airlines have robust pilot training programs, including simulations of emergency scenarios, and mental health checks to address stress and fatigue among flight crews.

Despite the common perception that airplane accidents are terrifying, statistics reveal that air travel is actually the safest mode of transportation. When comparing the risks of different modes of transportation-airplanes, ships, trains, and cars-it's essential to look at the fatality rates and safety records for each. Although each mode of transportation carries inherent risks, the data shows significant differences in the level of risk associated with each.

Air travel: The safest mode of transport

- Fatality rate: Air travel is often considered the safest mode of transportation. According to **the National Safety Council (NSC) and other aviation safety organizations, the fatality rate for commercial aviation is approximately 0.07 deaths per billion miles traveled.

- Reasons for safety: Airplanes are highly regulated and undergo rigorous safety checks and maintenance. Pilot training is extremely strict, and the aviation industry has incorporated extensive safety features and protocols. Additionally, air traffic control systems and technology, like radar and satellite tracking, ensure constant monitoring of flights.

- Incidents: While plane crashes tend to capture significant media attention due to their high-profile nature, they are incredibly rare. The airline industry has made continuous improvements to flight safety, with major incidents being more likely to result from a combination of human error, mechanical failure, or external factors (such as weather or bird strikes).

- Statistical comparison: Based on fatality rates per mile traveled, flying is far less risky than driving or taking a train.

While the Embraer 190 incident in Aktau is still under investigation, it serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable dangers faced by the aviation industry. From bird strikes to human errors, crashes have occurred throughout history. The aviation industry has made considerable strides in improving safety, but it remains critical for governments and airlines to stay vigilant, invest in new technology, and ensure ongoing training and regulatory compliance. By learning from past tragedies and implementing proactive measures, we can continue to make air travel one of the safest modes of transportation.