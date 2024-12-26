Electric vehicles predict to reach 30% of Turkish auto market

(MENAFN) Electric vehicles (EVs) are expected to account for 30 percent of Turkey's auto by 2025, as more EV models from well-known car brands enter the country and the domestic EV brand Togg increases production capacity, according to Ali Bilaloglu, CEO of Turkish auto exporter and distributor Dogus Otomotiv.



According to Bilaloglu, EV and hybrid sales accounted for 27 percent of the total Turkish car market this year, driven by the arrival of Chinese brands into the market.



“This year, we launched at least one EV model for almost every brand we distribute, representing all Volkswagen Group brands, and two or three more EV models for most of our brands,” he stated, saying that the total of EV models the firm spread from the group will be 20-25 in the next years.



Bilaloglu calculated that the end-year auto sales, not counting heavy commercial vehicles, will reach 1.2 million units in the current year, as January-November sales reached approximately 1.1 million units, near to the record sales of 2023.



MENAFN26122024000045016953ID1109031034