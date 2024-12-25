Centre Launches Rashtraparv Website & App To Mark Former PM Vajpayee's Birth Anniversary

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) To honour the birth anniversary of former Prime Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Wednesday, the Central has launched the 'Rashtraparv Website' along with its mobile application, the of Defence said in a statement.

Now people can get all information on national events, including Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations, through a dedicated website.

The website will help people purchase tickets for these events and will also give vital information on national events like route maps and timings, etc.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh launched the Rashtraparv website along with its mobile application on the occasion of 'Good Governance Day', commemorating the birth anniversary of former PM Vajpayee.

The MoD said that the website will facilitate access to information related to the organisation of national events such as Republic Day, Beating Retreat Ceremony, Independence Day etc. It also offers live streaming, purchase of tickets, provide information related to seating arrangements and route maps of events etc.

Speaking on the occasion, the Defence Secretary said that the Rashtraparv Website and the mobile app, developed by the Ministry of Defence, also have a system for managing the tableaux proposals and historical data regarding events.

It will host a tableau management portal to facilitate states/UTs, Ministries and departments in designing and finalising their tableaus for the Republic Day event.

The website and mobile application have been a result of a consultative process adopted by the MoD.

The states had suggested a portal for the management of tableaux design data.

Similarly, viewers of the Republic Day event in the feedback had suggested to have information regarding events, parade, and tableaux with them.

The Rashtraparv website has been developed by incorporating all these, an MoD official added.

The website can be accessed at and the mobile app can be downloaded from the Government App Store (M-Seva).

According to the MoD, the initiative is a step further towards openness, transparency and citizen-centric governance and is a fitting tribute to former PM late Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Good Governance Day.