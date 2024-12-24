UAE Spearheads Africa’S Green Energy Revolution: A $72 Billion Gamble

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The United Arab Emirates has emerged as Africa's unlikely champion in the race, pledging $72 billion for green projects between 2019 and 2023.



This dwarfs commitments from traditional partners like the UK, France, and China, filling a crucial gap as Western nations scale back their involvement.



UAE's ambitious Etihad 7 program aims to provide clean electricity to 100 million Africans by 2035. Masdar , the country's clean energy giant, has pledged $10 billion in financing.



This includes plans to develop 1 GW of renewable energy capacity in Uganda and 2 GW in Angola. AMEA Power announced a 1 GW green hydrogen project in Kenya, showcasing the UAE's diverse approach to Africa's energy needs.



This surge in investment addresses Africa's urgent climate finance shortfall. At COP29, wealthy nations offered $300 billion annually, far below the $1.3 trillion requested by developing countries.







The UAE's aggressive strategy not only fills this void but also positions it as a leader in the global energy transition. However, concerns shadow this ambitious plan.



Critics point to the UAE 's poor track record on labor rights, particularly for migrant workers. Environmental standards and accusations of neo-colonialism also raise questions about the long-term impact of these investments.



Despite these challenges, many African nations welcome UAE capital as a vital resource for their energy transitions. The partnership offers a significant boost to the continent's green energy ambitions, but stakeholders must remain vigilant to ensure these investments truly benefit local communities and the environment.



As the UAE strengthens its role in Africa, it holds immense potential to reshape the continent's energy landscape. The success of this partnership will depend on balancing rapid development with equitable and sustainable practices.

