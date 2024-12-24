China Creates Large-Scale System Of Commercial Sensing Satellites
China is actively expanding its Nuwa satellite system, which is
currently the largest national orbital system of commercial Earth
remote sensing radar satellites,
reports.
The system includes 12 PIESAT spacecraft, with plans to increase
the number to 114. All of these satellites have been successfully
calibrated and are transmitting high-resolution data and images
back to Earth. By 2025, over 20 satellites are expected to be
operational as part of the system.
The Nuwa system already offers global coverage, including remote
polar regions and the equator, making it capable of monitoring the
entire Earth's surface. The satellites can capture images with a
resolution of up to 1 meter, even through clouds and in all weather
conditions, including precipitation.
One of the most significant features of Nuwa is its ability to
perform high-precision monitoring of Earth's surface. Using
advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, the system can
analyze satellite images with millimeter accuracy. This enables
real-time monitoring of critical infrastructure, such as dams and
landslides, providing invaluable data for disaster prevention and
risk management.
The combination of radar imaging and AI technology makes the
Nuwa system a groundbreaking tool for a variety of applications,
including environmental monitoring, urban planning, agriculture,
and national security.
In the long term, China plans to leverage the Nuwa satellite
network to enhance its space economy, promote global data-sharing
initiatives, and assert itself as a leader in the global remote
sensing market. The system could also play a key role in disaster
relief by providing real-time data for faster response to natural
disasters like earthquakes, floods, and wildfires.
As the system continues to grow, it could revolutionize global
surveillance and data analytics capabilities, providing new
opportunities for governments and businesses to make more informed
decisions in fields like climate change monitoring, urban
development, and resource management.
