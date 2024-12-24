China Creates Large-Scale System Of Commercial Sensing Satellites

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

China is actively expanding its Nuwa satellite system, which is currently the largest national orbital system of commercial Earth remote sensing radar satellites, Azernews reports.

The system includes 12 PIESAT spacecraft, with plans to increase the number to 114. All of these satellites have been successfully calibrated and are transmitting high-resolution data and images back to Earth. By 2025, over 20 satellites are expected to be operational as part of the system.

The Nuwa system already offers global coverage, including remote polar regions and the equator, making it capable of monitoring the entire Earth's surface. The satellites can capture images with a resolution of up to 1 meter, even through clouds and in all weather conditions, including precipitation.

One of the most significant features of Nuwa is its ability to perform high-precision monitoring of Earth's surface. Using advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, the system can analyze satellite images with millimeter accuracy. This enables real-time monitoring of critical infrastructure, such as dams and landslides, providing invaluable data for disaster prevention and risk management.

The combination of radar imaging and AI technology makes the Nuwa system a groundbreaking tool for a variety of applications, including environmental monitoring, urban planning, agriculture, and national security.

In the long term, China plans to leverage the Nuwa satellite network to enhance its space economy, promote global data-sharing initiatives, and assert itself as a leader in the global remote sensing market. The system could also play a key role in disaster relief by providing real-time data for faster response to natural disasters like earthquakes, floods, and wildfires.

As the system continues to grow, it could revolutionize global surveillance and data analytics capabilities, providing new opportunities for governments and businesses to make more informed decisions in fields like climate change monitoring, urban development, and resource management.