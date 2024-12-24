Fireworks, Concerts And Live Cooking: What To Expect At Qatar's Sealine Beach Season

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Sealine Beach is set to transform into a vibrant festival hub as Visit Qatar will host the Sealine Beach Season from January 3 to 27, 2025, a multi-activity cultural event and the first of its kind in the country.

Coinciding with the school mid-term break, this three-week-long event promises a thrilling lineup of entertainment, activities, and adventures for all ages, including fireworks, concerts, car shows, live cooking demonstrations, and more.

The venue is situated at Al Sarab on Sealine Beach Road and can accommodate up to 10,000 visitors at a time. With ample parking, full accessibility features, and extensive activities.

Sealine Season offers a diverse range of activities designed to cater to all interests. Here's what visitors can look forward to:

Sporting Activities by Qatar Sports For All (QSFA)

QSFA will lead community-based sports programs to encourage health and wellness. These activities provide opportunities for visitors to engage in fun physical challenges.

Concerts and Entertainment Shows

Two grand concerts will highlight the season:

. January 3: Performances by Saad Juma and Dhom Al Tlasy.

. January 10: Featuring Mohammed Al Bakri and Abdulaziz Al Thuehi.

Fireworks

Additionally, Fridays will light up the skies with spectacular fireworks displays, offering a magical visual treat for attendees.

Special Events and Highlights

. Kite Festival: Taking place on January 16, 17 and 18, this colorful event promises a stunning spectacle for visitors.

. Car Show by Qatar Racing Club: Scheduled for January 24, showcasing a range of impressive vehicles.

. Drone Shows: Dazzling performances on January 23 and 24.

. Cooking Competitions: Hosted by Chef Bel5ams on Thursdays and Fridays, these events are sure to delight food enthusiasts.

Cultural and Educational Experiences

. Outpost Al Barari: Featuring an Arabic tent set up with a traditional menu and henna artists.

. Qatar Calendar House: Offering interactive astronomy exhibits to educate and entertain.

. Mawater: Displaying a collection of classic cars.

. Weekend Activities: Calligraphy, falconry, and face painting will be available every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Outdoor Adventures

. Desert Safari Tours: Doha Bus provides thrilling rides, including a Monster Bus experience accommodating up to 32 passengers.

. ATV and R/C Track Activities: Organised by Strong, including half-day safari tours.

. Tethered Balloon Rides: Offered by Asfary for breathtaking views.

. Horseback Riding: Available through Oasis Stables.

. Boat and Fishing Trips: Provided by Halul Boat for those seeking aquatic adventures.

Family-Friendly Amenities

The event features a dedicated Sports Family Zone, a kids' obstacle course, and F&B concessionaires, ensuring there's something for everyone.