Cabinet Approves Amendments To Provisions Of National Anti-Human Trafficking Committee

Doha, Qatar: Deputy Prime and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held at its seat at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday morning.

After the meeting, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi issued the following statement:

The Cabinet considered the topics on its agenda. It approved a draft decision to amend the organization of some administrative units within the of Sports and Youth and to define their responsibilities.

The Cabinet also approved a draft decision to amend certain provisions of Cabinet Decision No. (15) of 2017 Regarding the Establishment of a National Committee for Combatting Human Trafficking.

The Cabinet also decided to approve:



A draft Memorandum of Understanding regarding cooperation and exchange of expertise between the Ministry of Interior of the State of Qatar and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Office in the State of Qatar

A draft supplementary agreement to the agreement between the UNHCR and the Government of the State of Qatar, a draft supplementary agreement to the cooperation agreement between the Government of the State of Qatar and the International Organization for Migration (IOM)

A draft agreement on administrative services between the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and Qatar Civil Aviation Authority

A draft agreement on mutual administrative assistance for the optimal implementation of the customs law and the suppression, investigation, and combating of customs violations between the Government of the State of Qatar and the Government of the Federal Republic of Somalia

A draft Memorandum of Understanding between the Communications Regulatory Authority of the State of Qatar and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) regarding assisting ITU in conducting measurements related to harmful interference to space services A draft Letter of Intent for academic and training cooperation between the Police Collage of the State of Qatar and the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The Cabinet was also informed of the audited financial statements of the Qatar Financial Centre for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, the annual report on the activities of the Centre for the period from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024, and the audited financial statements of both the Civil and Commercial Court (Qatar International Court) and the Regulatory Tribunal of the Qatar Financial Centre for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, along with the annual activity reports for both courts for the period from April 1 to March 31, 2024.

The Cabinet concluded its meeting by reviewing two reports and taking the appropriate decisions regarding them. These reports were on the results of the participation of HE Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs in the 10th meeting of the ministers responsible for Islamic affairs and endowments in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, and the results of the participation of HE President of the Civil Services and Government Development Bureau (CGB) in the 20th meeting of the committee of GCC ministers and heads of civil service and administrative bodies.