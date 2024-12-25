Ministry Of Interior (MOI) Issues Alert On Property Rental Scams Online

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The of Interior (MoI) of Qatar has issued a public warning about fraudulent property rental advertisements circulating online.

The advisory specifically targets scams featuring residential properties and recreational facilities being offered at suspiciously low prices.

The ministry also urged residents to exercise caution and thoroughly verify the of rental offers before proceeding with any transactions.

The warning emphasizes the importance of due diligence when encountering unusually low-priced property listings.

To combat these scams, the MoI has provided multiple channels for reporting online activities that may be seem suspicious.

Residents can report through the Metrash app or by emailing the Economic and Cyber Crimes Combating Department at [email protected] .