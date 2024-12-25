Ministry Of Interior (MOI) Issues Alert On Property Rental Scams Online
Date
12/25/2024 6:02:30 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula online
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) of Qatar has issued a public warning about fraudulent property rental advertisements circulating online.
The advisory specifically targets scams featuring residential properties and recreational facilities being offered at suspiciously low prices.
The ministry also urged residents to exercise caution and thoroughly verify the Legitimacy of rental offers before proceeding with any transactions.
The warning emphasizes the importance of due diligence when encountering unusually low-priced property listings.
To combat these scams, the MoI has provided multiple channels for reporting online activities that may be seem suspicious.
Residents can report through the Metrash app or by emailing the Economic and Cyber Crimes Combating Department at [email protected] .
MENAFN25122024000063011010ID1109029404
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.