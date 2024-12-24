Qatar Sports For All Federation Launches Muay Thai Winter Camp

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Sports for All Federation launched on Tuesday the activities of Muay Thai Winter Camp, in partnership with youth clubs and centers. To continue until January 25, 2025, the camp falls within the programs of the Sports for All Federation, and one of its most prominent programs is the Sports for All Winter Camp at Lusail Sports Hall. It is for boys from 7 to 14 years old at Al-Sailiya Club and Al-Jumailiya Youth Centre. Training will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays at Al-Jumailiya and on Tuesdays at Al-Sailiya Club.



These various activities aim to introduce new sports and provide sports activities to raise physical fitness levels through practicing sports activities, which are conducted under the supervision of specialized trainers.



Executive Director of Qatar Sports for All Federation Abdullah Al Dosari stated that the Muay Thai Winter program will last for a whole month, with a large participation. He noted the keenness of the Sports for All Federation to provide various sports and entertainment activities to meet the desires and needs of children and give them the opportunity to unleash their abilities and learn the correct ways to practice exercises, physical and sports movements.



The winter sports program will feature a competitive championship between the participating centers and clubs at the conclusion of the events, after a special training period aimed at teaching and training children in the sport of Muay Thai to enhance their abilities and develop their potential in the field of self-defense sports.

MENAFN24122024000067011011ID1109027840