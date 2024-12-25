AAFT School Of Hospitality And Tourism Showcases Moroccan Cuisine At 17Th Global Film Festival

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India: The AAFT School of Hospitality and added a flavorful dimension to the 17th Global Festival held at Marwah Film City by presenting a delightful array of Moroccan cuisines. The event celebrated the rich heritage of Morocco, showcasing its diverse and aromatic dishes to an enthusiastic audience.



The highlight of the occasion was the presence of distinguished guests from the Embassy of Morocco. Kamal Marzouka, First Secretary at the Embassy of Morocco, and Walid Hasbi, Cultural Attaché, graced the event with their presence, further strengthening the cultural ties between India and Morocco.



Addressing the gathering, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the founder of AAFT and President of Marwah Studios, emphasized the universal appeal of food in bringing people together.“Food is the best way to connect cultures and foster friendships. Through culinary traditions, we understand and appreciate the diversity that exists in the world,” he said.



Kamal Marzouka expressed his appreciation for the initiative, highlighting the role of such events in promoting cultural exchange.“We are delighted to see Moroccan cuisine being celebrated here. Food is a vital aspect of our culture, and this platform provides an excellent opportunity to share it with the world,” he remarked.



The event was attended by a large number of celebrities, film personalities, and dignitaries who enjoyed the vibrant flavors and traditional Moroccan dishes prepared by the talented students of AAFT School of Hospitality and Tourism.



This unique culinary presentation was a testament to the Global Film Festival's commitment to fostering international connections and celebrating global diversity through art, culture, and cuisine. The event was met with immense appreciation and added a distinct flavor to the festival's celebrations.



As the aroma of Moroccan spices filled the air, the event became a vibrant example of how food can transcend boundaries and build bridges between nations. The AAFT School of Hospitality and Tourism once again demonstrated its commitment to excellence in culinary arts and international collaboration.



