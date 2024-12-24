Advancerite's Techskillr Accelerator, Supported By Economic Development Lethbridge And RINSA, Drives Regional Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Renae Barlow, Economic Development LethbridgeLETHBRIDGE, CANADA, December 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Advancerite Technologies' Techskillr Accelerator, Supported by Economic Development Lethbridge and RINSA, Drives Regional Innovation and GrowthLethbridge, AB – December 20, 2024 – Advancerite Technologies proudly announces the successful completion of its Techskillr Beginner-Level Accelerator Program, delivered this Fall with preeminent support from Economic Development Lethbridge (EDL) and the Regional Innovation Network of Southwestern Alberta (RINSA) . The program brought together 12 regional companies (2 from Wood Buffalo Region) and their teams, empowering them to integrate emerging technologies and achieve transformative business outcomes.As a cornerstone initiative of Advancerite Technologies, the Techskillr Accelerator provides highly tailored support for participants across industries, enabling them to address pressing challenges in their business operations. By focusing on the unique needs of each business, the program ensures that solutions are practical, actionable, and directly aligned with participants' goals. The accelerator's curriculum goes beyond theoretical knowledge, offering hands-on workshops, real-world applications, and one-on-one mentorship to equip businesses with the tools and confidence needed to implement change effectively. This customized approach not only fosters immediate improvements but also lays the foundation for long-term growth and innovation in a competitive marketplace.Through the collaboration with EDL, the program amplified its impact, bolstering local innovation and contributing to the region's economic development.Transforming Challenges into OpportunitiesThe six-week program tackled key issues faced by regional businesses, including:.AI and Machine Learning Integration.Sales Automation & CRM Optimization.Software Development & Application Finalization.Digital Marketing and Client Growth.Operational Efficiency and Scalability.Automation & Process StreamliningWith hands-on mentorship from the Advancerite Technologies team, led by Eyren Uggenti and Dr. Muhammad Khan, participants gained practical tools and strategies to adopt emerging technologies, streamline processes, and accelerate their growth.A Vision for 2025 and BeyondEyren Uggenti, Chief Operating Officer at Advancerite Technologies, shared his vision for the program's future:“The success of the Techskillr Accelerator is a testament to the power of tailored, hands-on innovation support. As we move into 2025, we're excited to expand our accelerator portfolio with specialized programs in Biotech, Quantum Computing, Emerging Technologies, and beyond with our amazing partners enabling their global reach. These initiatives will further empower businesses to leverage cutting-edge technology and drive transformative impact across industries.”Economic Development Lethbridge: Supporting Local InnovationEconomic Development Lethbridge played a vital role in ensuring the program's success by supporting regional businesses and innovators to participate and by assisting them with follow-on support through the RINSA network post-program.Renae Barlow, VP Entrepreneurship & Innovation, EDL highlighted the program's importance:“The Techskillr Accelerator reflects the collaborative innovation that has defined RINSA's efforts to drive technology adoption and economic growth. By supporting local businesses and innovators through initiatives like this, we're fostering a culture of innovation that enhances competitiveness and ensures the long-term prosperity of our regional economy.”Participant Success StoriesParticipants achieved significant milestones, including:.Revamping websites for improved engagement..Integrating AI-powered chatbots into workflows..Reimagining product designs to incorporate advanced technologies like customized APIs and sensor systems..Accelerating MVP development and refining strategies for scaling their businesses.As one participant noted,“The Techskillr Accelerator has transformed our approach to technology and business strategy. The program has saved us months of work and positioned us for long-term success.”Advancerite Technologies and Economic Development Lethbridge remain committed to driving innovation and economic growth. Future accelerator offerings will continue to focus on empowering businesses with the tools and knowledge to succeed in a rapidly evolving economy.Express interest in a Techskillr Accelerator Program by submitting details here:Reach Advancerite Technologies by email to align a Techskillr Accelerator experience for your innovation, tech, or entrepreneurial community by contacting ...For more information, visit:Media Contact:Mark NeskarDirector, Marketing & CommunicationsEconomic Development LethbridgeEmail: ...Phone: 403-393-6376Media Contact:Eyren UggentiChief Operating OfficerAdvancerite Technologies Inc.Email: ...Phone: 604-916-6780

