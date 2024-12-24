Authorities Seek To Motivate Displaced Ukrainians To Come Back, Not Hinder Their Stay In EU - MFA
Date
12/24/2024 10:07:35 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has refuted a number of statements voiced in an article by the Spanish publication El Pais regarding the potential return of Ukrainian citizens from the EU.
That's according to a statement by the foreign ministry, referring to MFA spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi, Ukrinform reports.
"Some statements in the article are incorrect. First, the Ukrainian government is not negotiating a reduction in assistance to Ukrainian citizens across the EU. Second, men of draft age have access to consular services in line with our legislation," Tykhyi noted.
He added that the goal of the Ukrainian authorities is "to create positive motivation, not obstacles, to stimulate the voluntary return of our citizens."
Earlier, El Pais reported that the authorities in Kyiv allegedly advocate the idea of EU suspending aid to war-displaced Ukrainians and Ukraine stopping consular services for men of conscription age to contribute to their return to their home country.
