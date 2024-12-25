Over 200 Canadian Colleges Involved In Trafficking Indians Into US, ED Launches Probe

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) said on Tuesday that it is probing the involvement of over 200 Canadian colleges in the alleged human trafficking case.

The ED's Ahmedabad Zonal Office conducted search operations on December 10 and 19, under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 at eight locations in Mumbai, Nagpur, Gandhinagar and Vadodara.

The searches were part of the ongoing probe in the case of "Bhavesh Ashokbhai Patel and others [Dingucha case] for hatching a well-planned conspiracy, to send the victims/persons to USA through Canada via illegal channel thereby committing the offence of human trafficking," the statement released by the ED on Tuesday stated.

It added that bank accounts to the tune of around ₹19 lakh were frozen, and various other incriminating documents and digital devices have been seized. Two vehicles were also seized.

The ED said it initiated an investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by DCB, Crime Branch, Ahmedabad City, Gujarat against Bhavesh Ashokbhai Patel and others after a family of four Indian national of Dingucha village, Gujarat was found dead on Canada-US Border on January 19, 2022.

"All the accused, in conspiracy with each other, lured the innocent Indian Nationals by charging them huge amount of Rs. 55 to 60 lakh per person, for causing them to illegally enter USA through Canada," the agency said.

The "ED investigation revealed that for sending the Indian National(s) to USA illegally, the accused arranged admission of the individuals in Colleges/Universities based in Canada and thereby applied for students' visa for Canada."

"Once the individuals/students reach Canada, instead of joining the college, they illegally crossed the US-Canada Border and never joined college(s) in Canada," the ED said.

"In view of it, the fee received by colleges based in Canada was remitted back to the individuals' account. It is gathered that two entities based in Mumbai and Nagpur have entered into agreement for admission of students in universities based in foreign countries on commission basis with an entity, which was contacted by a desirous student for immigrating to USA illegally," the probe agency added.

The ED said it was revealed during searches conducted that around 25,000 students are being referred by one entity and more than 10,000 students by another to various colleges based outside India every year.

"Further, it is gathered that there are around 1700 agents/partners of based in Gujarat and around 3500 agents/partners of other entity all over India and out of which around 800 are active," the ED said.

"It is further revealed that around 112 colleges based in Canada have entered into agreement with one entity and more than 150 with another entity. There involvement in the instant case is under investigation," it added.