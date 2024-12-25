Kanwar Dhillon's To Budding Actors: Never Give Up, No Matter How Long It Takes

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) Kanwar Dhillon, known for his performances in“Arjun in Udne Ki Aasha”, has given out advice to budding actors and urged them to“never give up, no matter how long it takes.”

In a candid conversation, Kanwar emphasised the importance of passion and preparation in acting.

"One advice I would like to give anyone who wants to become an is that don't just become an actor for the sake of it, without any desire or knowing the craft. The camera catches everything. Hone your craft, know your flaws, work on them, and never give up, no matter how long it takes," he advised.

Reflecting on the success of“Udne Ki Aasha”, he said: "I signed this show with a clean slate but always believed in its potential. Seeing it top the charts is a humbling and gratifying experience, but it also comes with the pressure to sustain that position."

As he looks forward to 2025, Kanwar's New Year's resolution is simple yet meaningful: "To keep working hard, making my family and fans proud, and professionally growing by choosing projects that challenge me. Personally, I aim to get back to hobbies like bike rides and my workout routine."

Kanwar's biggest takeaway from the past year is the importance of gratitude and trusting his instincts.

"2024 taught me to expect the unexpected and trust my gut. Gratitude towards everyone who has supported me is key to my journey."

Kanwar is recognised for his portrayal of Shiva Pandya in Pandya Store. He made his acting debut with The Buddy Project, portraying Kunal in 2012. His first major appearance came with Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha 2, where he portrayed Aditya Vyas Bhatnagar.

His other work include portraying Vidhaan Nayak in Do Dil Ek Jaan and Arjun Singh in Piya Rangrezz.